I believe the voters of Ohio sent a broader message with last week’s vote. That is: Attempts to disregard the law, to suppress the will of the electorate, to weaken voting rights, and to change or simply ignore the rules to manipulate the system will not be tolerated. The actions taken by elected officials and lawmakers demonstrate once more the GOP’s efforts in Ohio and throughout the country to undermine the rule of law and erode democratic principles. Voter suppression laws; criminalization of doctors, teachers and librarians; discrimination toward transgender people and other groups; and attacks on the criminal justice system, among other things, cannot be tolerated by those of us who cherish democracy and personal freedom, including freedom to access abortion and other forms of health care.