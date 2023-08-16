Ramesh Ponnuru’s Aug. 11 op-ed, “DeSantis can’t win if he can’t tell the truth about Trump,” highlighted a fact of life obvious to most mere mortals but evidently obscure to Republicans running for president: You can’t beat an opponent without criticizing him. If the other candidates would dip their toes in waters that former vice president Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are beginning to test with mild criticism of former president Donald Trump, their truth-telling could make a difference.