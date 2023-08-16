Ramesh Ponnuru’s Aug. 11 op-ed, “DeSantis can’t win if he can’t tell the truth about Trump,” highlighted a fact of life obvious to most mere mortals but evidently obscure to Republicans running for president: You can’t beat an opponent without criticizing him. If the other candidates would dip their toes in waters that former vice president Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are beginning to test with mild criticism of former president Donald Trump, their truth-telling could make a difference.
Here’s a scenario that would make next year’s election a real contest: Mr. Pence’s reluctant criticism of Mr. Trump leads to a noticeable bump in his minuscule poll figures. Other candidates take notice. They get braver, and a chorus of criticism emerges. GOP donors, their money increasingly going to finance Mr. Trump’s legal defense, grow weary. Mr. Trump becomes vulnerable. Fresh faces — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin — join the race.
And then, the Democratic calculus changes. President Biden, no longer the only hope to stop Mr. Trump, can rest on substantial laurels. The generational baton can be passed. A host of (relatively) young candidates — California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Vice President Harris — could join the fray.
That would make for a race! All it takes is removing Mr. Trump from the equation. The election-interference trial might not start early enough to do the job. The Republicans need to get moving.
Desaix Myers, Arlington