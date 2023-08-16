The Aug. 9 editorial “SALT in the wound” decried the state and local tax (SALT) deduction as bad economic policy but ignored its history and ability to provide relief to millions of taxpayers.
There are three simple reasons the deduction was enshrined in our national tax policy for so many years. First, state and local taxes are mandatory payments by our residents, who should not be double-taxed. Second, our Founders feared that the federal government would seek a monopoly on taxation at the expense of state and local governments. And third, state and local governments are uniquely positioned to address state and local issues, using state and local resources.
As of 2017, the tax bill created a double standard, allowing businesses and landlords to deduct the full value of property taxes as a business expense, while owners of single-family homes are capped at $10,000. Our nation is facing an affordability crisis. Congress should fully restore the SALT deduction to eliminate the double standard, reinstate the balance between federal, state and local tax policy, and, ultimately, ease the burden on ordinary American taxpayers.
Matthew Chase, Washington
The writer is executive director of the National Association of Counties.