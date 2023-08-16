The concept of deducting state and local taxes from federal taxes dates back to the Federalist Papers . The idea was advanced as part of the first national income tax during the Civil War and was codified in the original 1913 federal tax code .

The Aug. 9 editorial “ SALT in the wound ” decried the state and local tax (SALT) deduction as bad economic policy but ignored its history and ability to provide relief to millions of taxpayers.

There are three simple reasons the deduction was enshrined in our national tax policy for so many years. First, state and local taxes are mandatory payments by our residents, who should not be double-taxed. Second, our Founders feared that the federal government would seek a monopoly on taxation at the expense of state and local governments. And third, state and local governments are uniquely positioned to address state and local issues, using state and local resources.