Regarding the Aug. 11 Politics & the Nation article “Thomas got at least 38 destination trips from acquaintances, report says”:
Though Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) might have “total confidence in the chief justice of the United States to deal with these court internal issues,” I am perplexed regarding the basis for that confidence. The Post previously reported that pressure to adopt a code of conduct has not reached a consensus. Recent initiatives by the court have been inadequate.
Though the Supreme Court as a whole might continue to dicker, a solution is really quite simple: Let each justice voluntarily and publicly announce his or her own personal code of ethics to which they promise to comply. The legitimacy of the court itself is at risk.
Jonathan L. Katz, Columbia