So goes a “template” for responding to a friend in need that went viral a few years ago on Twitter and subsequently became a mocking meme. And rightly so: It’s an egregious example of “therapy-speak.”

Therapy-speak, complains tech website editor Foster Kamer, is the bleeding of the language of the therapist’s office — “triggers,” “trauma,” “self-care” and, yes, “appropriate space” — into everyday life. Worst is when it’s used as a cudgel to get one’s way in everyday relationships; see above.

“We’re now fully entrenched,” Kamer writes, “in the era of the theraposeur.”

His essay zooms out to indict the broader therapy culture that pervades young, urban life. Do we really need to see folks’ “therapy bona fides” on their Tinder profiles? Kamer traces the problem to its root: “latent, head-nodding advocacy” from the yes-man and -woman therapists who gas up their clients no matter what their behavior.

Kamer’s own therapist, for what it’s worth, will occasionally laugh in his face when he’s in the wrong.

And how does that make him feel?

He loves it.

Chaser: Therapy-speak is a nuisance, but the apocalyptic language sneaking into right-wing rhetoric is downright dangerous, Paul Waldman writes.

Dissent in Russia — and in Ukraine

Vladimir Kara-Murza knows that many in the West wonder why more Russians aren’t speaking out against the war in Ukraine.

His column answers the question even before it begins, in the dateline: Pretrial Detention Center No. 5, Moscow.

Vladimir describes from his jail cell the brutality of his imprisonment and the despotism with which it was imposed; every part of it feels like the Stalin era all over again.

This clear-eyed accounting leads Vladimir to conclude that, “perhaps, a more apt observation” from the West “would be that — given the circumstances and the cost — so many Russians are” speaking out.

“Surely the freedom to ask uncomfortable questions of those in power is one of the core components of any democracy worthy of the name,” journalist Anna Nemtsova writes in her own op-ed.

But she’s not writing about Russia. She’s writing about Ukraine.

Nemtsova reports that politics, suppressed for nearly 18 months during the war effort, is popping back up in Ukraine. A potential challenger to President Volodymyr Zelensky has begun loudly questioning Zelensky’s involvement in an early strategic blunder that ceded much ground to the Russians.

Nemtsova evaluates the claim, as well as another potential opponent, but her main takeaway is that accountability and scrutiny should be welcomed wherever, whenever.

Chaser: Ukraine is willing to risk using dangerous cluster munitions, writes strategy professor Eliot A. Cohen. Why isn’t the rest of the West?

From baseball writer Joe Posnanski’s appraisal of Shohei Ohtani, a ballplayer like no other. Posnanski shares the anguish of trying to pull together a book chapter on a phenom who keeps outdoing himself: more homers, more shutouts. Can he find a way to do them simultaneously?

As Posnanski confesses, “I might be writing and rewriting that Ohtani chapter for the next decade.”

Still, Posnanski writes, watching Ohtani makes one feel something “sweetly familiar,” even innocent: “Anyone who has played youth baseball will surely remember a teammate who was both the best pitcher and best hitter on the team.”

And what could be more baseball than a nugget of nostalgia wrapped in the jaw-dropping awe of something new?

More politics

Before Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis released her indictment of former president Donald Trump, Jen Rubin warned that sprawling charges could weaken Willis’s case.

Well, the Georgia indictment is here, and the Editorial Board thinks the sprawl is exactly the point. Subverting an election is a huge undertaking that requires a lot of help, the board writes, and Willis has on the hook many co-conspirators who aren’t household names.

“They and others like them might confront a similar choice in 2024,” the board writes, “and have now been put on notice that robbing voters of their say comes with consequences.”

Still, Trump is very much at the center of the charges, and former Georgia GOP lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan — who testified against Trump in the case — hopes all that unsavory attention might be “a pivot point for the Republican Party” to finally ditch Trump.

Columnist Henry Olsen agrees, writing that Republicans will only have themselves to blame if they lose boosting Trump. He hopes Republicans will grit out what he sees as promising prosecution: “People will forgive partisan witch hunts if the facts prove the defendant is, in fact, a witch.”

Chaser: Former White House counsel Greg Craig predicts how Trump will try to delay his federal Jan. 6 trial until after the 2024 election.

Smartest, fastest

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

Pitcher-and-batter —

Outslugged only by fearsome

Client-therapists

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. See you tomorrow!