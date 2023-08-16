Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Foster Kamer is the editorial director of Futurism. My therapists were in my corner on every single issue. Every doubt was reassured. In every conflict I faced involving colleagues, friends, family and romantic partners I felt wronged by, they sided with me. They were my best cheerleaders, my biggest fans. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Which is why I fired them.

I was reminded of this watching the slow horror of the Jonah Hill Text Leak play out. For the blessedly uninitiated: Sarah Brady, Hill’s ex-girlfriend, started leaking old texts from him. For example, Hill wanted to set “boundaries” by prohibiting his girlfriend (a professional surfer) from surfing with men. He also sought to keep her from having friendships with women in “unstable places” from her “wild recent past” that go beyond lunch or coffee or “something respectful.” And they go back and forth from there. Brady accuses Hill of gaslighting. Hill accuses her of hurting “our trust.” Hill says that screenshotting his texts is a “huge triggering violation for me.”

It’s worth reminding everyone here that “trigger,” as Hill used it, is a relative dilution of the term “trauma trigger,” which was coined to be deployed in conjunction with post-traumatic stress disorder, a condition acquired from, say, the horrors of war, violence, domestic abuse or the multitude of other situations that can lead to PTSD. In 2017, PTSD was estimated at a lifetime prevalence of 6.8 percent among adult Americans.

Which is to say: I want to believe there’s a difference in verbiage for the person who wakes up with night terrors because they heard a car backfire years after surviving an IED attack, vs. Jonah Hill having his texts screenshotted.

To that end, rather than attempt to adjudicate celebrity relationship drama (a form of mass psychosis, to be sure), let’s instead focus on that which Hill stands rightly accused of: weaponizing therapy-speak. And he’s not alone.

People I never thought would go to therapy are now in it. At face value, this could be a great thing, except that now, people talk about their therapists the same way they talk about their personal trainers or facialists or, worse, friends. We’re now fully entrenched in the era of the theraposeur: a moment when a few swipes of a dating app will show you a bunch of people brandishing their therapy bona fides and/or naming it as a prerequisite for dating them. It’s a time when a dumbscroll through TikTok will have you hearing about attachment theory or enneagram typing or Myers-Briggs parsing from strangers often (at best) wildly unqualified to speak on it. More than ever, there’s a noxious tang in the brandishing of “self care” and all the supposed life optimization and enlightenment that comes with it. To err is human, but to go to therapy and talk about said error? Supposedly, divine.

Too many therapists assume the role of advocate — possibly rendering them worse than no therapist at all. Their patients should dump them and find replacements who are brutally unafraid of crushing their egos.

Over the course of the past 14 years, I’ve left two therapists after they veered into latent, head-nodding advocacy — cheering me on, validating my complaints about the world and losing their analytical edge (to say nothing of the power patients give them in allowing this). I’ve pointedly told them: "Why are you agreeing with me on something I’m plainly wrong about?” They were surprised, maybe put off. At moments, it has gotten heated. But it has also taken us to places that would otherwise take far longer to reach.

It helps to remember: Therapy is a human profession, and one especially prone to human folly. One person facing another person who (like all humans) is an imperfect narrator of his own life. And therapy isn’t a panacea. It shouldn’t be assumed that anyone can be inherently improved by it. Its true value — helping build a topographical map of oneself to understand and navigate oneself — often goes unseen and unspoken in all but the most subtle (and long-lasting) ways.

Shortly before finishing this essay, I asked my own therapist: Am I as self-aware a client as I think I am?

She laughed in my face. And then explained: Of course not. But no one is. Not even, she said, herself. Because, she said, she’s imperfect. But by working to evolve, and listen, she can help move her own life (and ideally, other people’s lives) forward in meaningful ways.

I’ll say it again: Reader, she laughed in my face.