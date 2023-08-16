Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Greg Craig served as White House counsel in the Obama administration. Special counsel Jack Smith has designed the Jan. 6 indictment of Donald Trump to get to trial with the speed of summer lightning — limiting the case to four counts and involving one defendant only, with no attorney-client communications being disclosed or in issue, and few if any evidentiary exhibits involving classified information.

Which means the most important assignment of Trump’s legal team is to find a way to delay the trial until after the election. Although the challenge is formidable, the assignment just got easier.

On Aug. 28, U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan will hear arguments from both sides and set a trial date that could give new meaning to the concept of a speedy trial.

But on Aug. 11, in a hearing to consider the terms of a protective order restricting what Trump will be able to say about the case in public, Chutkan raised an issue that could reach the Supreme Court long before any trial can occur. She instructed Trump not to make “even arguably ambiguous statements” about the case “if they can be reasonably interpreted to intimidate witnesses or to prejudice potential jurors.” Chutkan drew a line in the sand that Trump is sure to cross.

There is no doubt Chutkan has the power to act when Trump crosses that line. She has wide-ranging authority to do whatever she deems necessary to protect witnesses and potential jurors from threats, intimidation or any kind of extrajudicial influence arising from Trump supporters who seek to protect their man from legal harm. She would be justified in thinking that Trump’s words — published in social media or uttered on the campaign trail — could influence members of the MAGA mob to act again — just as they did on Jan. 6, 2021 — in response to his rhetoric. As she put it during the Aug. 11 hearing, “I will take whatever measures are necessary to safeguard the integrity of these proceedings.”

But if the past is any guide, Trump will pay no attention to her warnings. Trump wants — perhaps even needs — a fight over his personal liberty in higher courts to delay the trial until after the election.

What can the judge do? She can summon Trump to court, confront him directly and tell him to cool it. She can fine him. She can subject him — and his lawyers — to a gag order. She can revoke his bond and confine him to his home or jail — for a day, a week or until the trial. She can advance the trial date. She can do any of these things.

When she does, however, she will do so knowing that this would be the first time that a federal judge imposed meaningful limits on the statements and freedom of a major presidential candidate. Any substantial ruling is likely to face immediate court tests.

The Trump team will argue the defendant is the probable Republican nominee for president. The right of free speech is not absolute, but Trump’s lawyers will say he deserves the greatest possible deference as a candidate for president. Trump’s team will go on to argue more broadly: “Trump’s constitutional rights are not the only issue here. It is the right of the American people — during a presidential election — to hear what the candidate has to say.”

This is Chutkan’s dilemma: Will Trump’s conduct be so egregious as to warrant a strong response from the trial judge? Will her necessary response invite the legal challenges that delay a trial until after the election?

Mindful that her actions are destined for appeal and review, Chutkan will likely be incremental, moving step by step to show that her rulings were justified by Trump’s conduct. The more drastic the limitation on Trump’s personal liberty, the sooner the Trump team would seek review from the court of appeals. Any such review would require briefing and argument and would not conclude overnight. The result would be subject to review by the Supreme Court, which could take weeks if not months.

Trump’s interest in using language in his campaign to cause chaos in the courtroom is unmistakable — and he will do everything he can to test the judge. Trump could again attack the credibility of former vice president Mike Pence, a matter pertinent in the case against Trump. Trump will claim that he is only exercising his right to free speech in the context of a robust election campaign. Chutkan will likely view an attack on Pence as an attempt to intimidate if not endanger one of the prosecution’s most important witnesses. When she takes action to stop Trump from going further, Trump will strengthen his claim that he is being prosecuted to prevent him from being elected president.