It could have been worse. That was how many skeptics reacted to President Biden’s new executive order banning certain U.S. investments in China. Presidents don’t usually dictate to American business leaders how they may and may not invest. While incentives to go in a certain direction (such as green energy) are common, outright prohibitions are not.

Although there was trepidation about this latest action, given the current tension in the U.S.-China relationship, Mr. Biden rightly opted for a tightly targeted approach. The order bans U.S. investments in China related to advanced semiconductors and quantum computers and requires Americans investing in artificial intelligence and other semiconductors to notify the U.S. government. The comment period will likely narrow it further.

The Biden administration’s stated goal is not to decouple the U.S. and Chinese economies, but to “de-risk” in the areas most important to national security. It’s encouraging that top White House officials seem to be recognizing that it’s not realistic — or beneficial — to turn back the clock and attempt to produce most items at home.

The biggest problem with his latest executive order isn’t what’s in it; it’s what is not there. The Biden White House’s approach to U.S.-China relations is too focused on Beijing. Equally important — if not more so — is to enhance U.S. ties to the rest of Asia.

Both U.S. national security and the economy depend on it. This means growing closer not just to longtime partners Japan and South Korea (Mr. Biden is hosting these nations at Camp David this weekend) but also to Southeast Asia.

The most obvious way of doing so: an Asian trade deal. The Biden administration’s signature initiative, an agreement with 13 other countries known as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity that was announced with great fanfare last year, has fallen well short so far. It has been widely criticized because it doesn’t lower tariffs or expand market access.

If this is the best Mr. Biden has to offer, China’s influence in the region will only grow. Yes, there is a fraught history. President Barack Obama was unsuccessful in finalizing the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership, which would have been the biggest free-trade deal on the planet. President Donald Trump pulled out of it on his third full day in office. But that doesn’t mean a deal is impossible. More feasible would be a narrower one with Southeast Asian nations.

One of the biggest concerns about TPP was its lack of worker and environmental protections. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai specializes in those areas. She should be charged with negotiating a new deal that includes both tariff reduction and strengthening protections. A good model is the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement. It has been in effect for three years and shows it is possible to make a more tech-savvy, worker-friendly and enforceable trade arrangement.

Mexico is now the top U.S. trade partner, and nations such as Thailand and Vietnam are rising quickly. But these nations are also heavily courted by China, and there are already signs that some Chinese products, such as solar panels, are merely being re-routed from China through Thailand and Vietnam en route to the United States. To truly curb China’s dominance of key industries, the United States needs to lock in a broad trade agreement with Southeast Asia that will help manufacturing flourish there.