Sue Mi Terry is a former senior CIA analyst and director for Japan and Korea affairs at the National Security Council. Max Boot is a Post columnist and a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. Make sense of the news fast with Opinions' daily newsletter ArrowRight It is hard to exaggerate the significance of Friday’s summit at Camp David among President Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. This represents another major step toward the establishment of a new trilateral alliance that could help all three nations cope with the growing threats from North Korea and China in a world destabilized by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Such a summit would have been unthinkable only two years ago. The primary acclaim must go to the courageous leader of South Korea and the pragmatic leader of Japan for moving beyond historical grievances. But the Biden administration also deserves considerable credit for enabling this rapprochement.

Otto von Bismarck famously said: “Politics is the art of the possible, the attainable — the art of the next best.” The same is true of foreign policy, and Biden, with his decades of experience in both domestic and international politics, has a much surer sense of what is realistically achievable than did his predecessor, Donald Trump, who attained his first government office when he was elected president in 2016.

Trump racked up one solid diplomatic achievement — the Abraham Accords normalizing relations among Israel and three Muslim-majority nations — but he was better at dismantling international structures (e.g., the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris climate accords) than at creating new ones. His boldest forays into diplomacy were his splashy summits with Kim Jong Un, which failed to achieve their unrealistic goal of denuclearizing North Korea.

Biden has had his share of setbacks — e.g., the bungled pullout from Afghanistan and his inability to revive the Iran deal. Overall, however, he has been shrewder and more successful. Biden recognizes — as Trump did not — that it is easier, and often more productive, to strike deals with friends rather than with enemies.

Trump swung for the fences and missed. Biden is hitting solid singles and doubles to put runs on the diplomatic board. He has assembled a vast coalition (including, notably, South Korea and Japan) to support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression, negotiated the AUKUS (Australia-U.K.-U.S.) deal to provide nuclear submarines to Australia, and strengthened the “Quad” security dialogue among the United States, Japan, India and Australia.

The summit with Yoon and Kishida is yet another impressive achievement, considering how hard it was in the past to even get the leaders of South Korea and Japan in the same room. This is the culmination of a process that Biden set in motion at the beginning of his presidency, spearheaded by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Kurt Campbell, Indo-Pacific coordinator for the National Security Council.

The breakthrough that made this meeting possible occurred in March when Yoon, with encouragement and support from the Biden administration, made a courageous decision to compensate Korean victims of Japanese wartime forced labor without demanding contributions or a new apology from Japan. This undid the damage caused by a Korean court ruling in 2018 that ordered two major Japanese corporations to pay compensation to wartime laborers, even though, from Tokyo’s perspective, all wartime claims had been settled decades ago. Japan angrily responded by imposing restrictions on high-tech exports to South Korea. South Korea, in turn, pulled out of an intelligence-sharing agreement and restricted its own exports to Japan. Relations between the two nations went into a deep freeze.

The thaw began with Yoon’s resolution of the compensation issue. He then traveled to Tokyo to meet with Kishida in the first state visit between the two countries since 2011, and Kishida visited Seoul in return. Both countries lifted their mutual trade restrictions.

Now the Camp David meeting can take the budding trilateral alliance to “a new level,” as the three leaders pledged in May at the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima. The informal atmosphere of the presidential retreat will deepen relations among the three leaders, just as it once did for Jimmy Carter, Anwar Sadat and Menachem Begin. Biden, who is known for his empathy, has a gift for managing these kinds of interpersonal relationships.

A priority for the three leaders is to expand trilateral military exercises and intelligence-sharing on North Korean missile launches while making clear that their mutual security is closely linked. The ultimate, long-term objective should be to directly link Japanese and South Korean missile-defense systems instead of using the United States as a middleman. It is also important for the two countries to expand cooperation in dealing with cyberthreats from North Korea and China. (The Post recently reported that Chinese hackers had penetrated some of Japan’s most secure defense computer systems.)

Enhancing economic and military security is also on the agenda of the trilateral summit. Both Japan and South Korea have been aggrieved by the protectionist provisions of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, which provides a tax break for the purchase of electric vehicles made only in North America. Even so, both countries understand the need to decrease their supply-chain reliance on Beijing. Revived trade ties between Seoul and Tokyo, following the lifting of export controls, make possible stronger three-way cooperation for microchip manufacturing — which, in turn, should make all three countries more resilient in the face of Chinese economic coercion.

Major challenges remain. Both Yoon and Kishida are suffering in public approval polls, and Yoon faces resistance from the opposition Democratic Party to his attempts to improve relations. According to a Gallup poll in March, 64 percent of South Koreans said their country should not rush into reconciliation without a change in Japan’s attitudes, and only 8 percent said that the Japanese government had repented of its colonial past.

These dynamics show why the Camp David meeting is so important: U.S. support can provide cover for both Yoon and Kishida to proceed further along the perilous path of friendship.

There are limits, of course, to how much even the most skillful diplomacy can achieve: South Korea will remain reluctant to confront China, its largest trade partner, as directly as the United States and even Japan are willing to do. But growing South Korean concern about Chinese bullying creates room for greater trilateral cooperation in dealing with the threat from Beijing. Yoon, for example, enraged Beijing recently by saying that South Korea opposes any attempt to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait by force.

Mending ties as fraught as those between South Korea and Japan will require more than a single summit, no matter how successful. That is why it is so important that the three leaders are committing to regular engagements and the establishment of a trilateral hotline. Biden’s hope is that by institutionalizing the trilateral process, he will make it irreversible, despite the vagaries of South Korean, Japanese or U.S. politics.