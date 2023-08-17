Share Comment on this story Comment

Though they are venerable jewels of education, it seems fair to ask whether taxpayers support these and other rich universities passively. Could the investment income from these endowments be taxed a wee bit more to support public education from the bottom up?

Maybe, as Ms. Vargas alluded, we could boost vocational education for the vast majority of U.S. workers, people not interested in or able to do college work. It’s what the educational system does in Germany, for example. It would be a national commitment to noncollegiate people, who do the heavy lifting in every economy.

The questions go unasked, much less addressed, in what looks like a preferred reality baked into the U.S. psyche, certainly at least within the leadership class. But, gosh, the elite sure have it sweet, and so many good souls fruitlessly scramble for the dream of a “good” college. Emma Lazarus lifts her lamp beside the “golden door,” but in this corner of the American dreamscape, a flickering candle might be all she can offer.