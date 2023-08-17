Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Asking Donald Trump to pledge loyalty to anything really, other than himself, is like asking my dog to write a novel. She might look at you like she understands the concept, but trust me, she doesn’t. But that Trump won’t even pretend to sign a loyalty oath to the eventual Republican nominee — even though he and the rest of the world assume it will be him, and even though refusing might bar him from taking part in the first Republican debate — tells you a lot about the dilemma Republicans will face next year, no matter who heads the ticket.

Either (door No. 1) Republicans are going to have a nominee who is possibly headed to jail and who has demonstrated, even before that, that he can’t expand his share of the electorate, or (door No. 2) they’re going to nominate someone who will then spend the fall being eclipsed and berated by the party’s most influential loudmouth.

Advertisement

No matter which door they choose, it’s a pretty good path to losing an election that Democrats, by renominating 80-year-old President Biden, are doing their level best to give away.

Follow this author Matt Bai 's opinions Follow

I could argue that Trump’s refusal to sign a loyalty pledge is uncharacteristically principled. For one thing, loyalty pledges of any kind are dumb and un-American. Anybody who has sat through “Oppenheimer” should be able to figure that out.

More to the point, Trump has never given a rat’s rear about what happens to what we used to call the Grand Old Party, and there’s no reason he should start pretending now. The news media likes to say that Trump took over the Republican Party in 2016, but that understates what actually happened. Taking over something implies that it still exists.

I recall finding it a little jarring, back in 2016, to walk the corridors of the Republican convention in Cleveland and not see more than handful of Republicans I recognized from years past. That’s because, when you win that many primaries as a hostile outsider, you physically replace the long-serving delegates who made up the base of the party with the alienated neophytes who supported you. In other words, Trump was not suddenly in charge of the party as it existed the year before; he actually created an entirely different party, beholden only to him.

Advertisement

So, for Trump, pledging loyalty to the party is indistinguishable from pledging loyalty to himself. If he couldn’t fully get behind Abraham Lincoln as a standard-bearer, he’s certainly not campaigning for Ron DeSantis.

The problem for Republicans is that the 2024 campaign is now a zero-sum equation. Either Trump survives or the old Republican Party makes its return. It can’t be both. And neither option appears especially promising right now.

Sure, Trump won one national election — but only by a whisper and amid something like a national fever dream, with moderate Republicans and independents hoping against all evidence that Trump might end up conforming to some kind of normalcy. When he didn’t, Trump’s party proceeded to vastly underperform in three straight national elections. I’m no soothsayer, but if he’s nominated a third time — this one as the indicted leader of an alleged criminal conspiracy — Trump might find it hard to improve on that record.

Advertisement

And if he isn’t nominated? (Unlike most of my colleagues in the media, I still think that’s possible, given what a great track record we have with proclaiming winners based on shallow polls taken several months before anyone starts voting.) By refusing to sign a pledge to support any nominee who isn’t him, Trump is signaling that he will turn viciously on any Republican who beats him. I say this without irony: There’s no 5-year-old in America who is less likely to say the words “I lost fair-and-square” than Trump is.

Would Trump’s unshakable supporters vote for a nominee whom the boss had declared an election thief? Likely not. And that’s because party loyalties don’t drive American politics anymore; personal loyalties do. Trump might well walk away from the Republican ticket, but his most ardent followers won’t walk away from him.

This is probably the best hope for Democrats, who are set to field an uninspiring ticket of their own — that Republicans will either drive away moderates or find their own party riven by disunion. But if that’s how it works out, Democrats shouldn’t rejoice for long. Because, as I’ve said before, Trump is a harbinger of something that won’t be contained to the political right.