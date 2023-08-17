5 The IRS in piloting a simplified, free filing tool

It takes the average American eight hours and $140 to file taxes. Compare that to Sweden, where taxpayers fulfill their obligations by responding “yes” to a text message. Much of that difference has to do with our complicated laws: Congress acting to simplify the tax code is critical to a better filing experience.

But the IRS is trying to ease the burden, too. Next filing season, the IRS is launching a pilot program to test a free online tool for taxpayers to prepare and file their taxes directly with the agency. Estimates suggest offering such a tool will cost the IRS somewhere between $9 and $16 per return, but it will save taxpayers who use the tool more than eight times that, on average.

Advertisement

All this is great progress, but the IRS still has a ways to go toward building a fairer tax system. The agency recently confirmed results from academic research showing Black Americans are audited at disproportionate rates, and while the IRS is committed to addressing these disparities, it doesn’t yet have a plan for how. Its direct file pilot is exciting, but it will need to balance new offerings with necessary technological upgrades, such as finally retiring the IRS Master File — the oldest IT system in the federal government. That’s a hard balance to strike.

Ultimately, what the agency needs to succeed are stable resources — and time. Unfortunately, the IRS finds itself and this new funding amid political maelstrom. Clawing back these new resources is a first-order priority for some Republican lawmakers, who have already successfully pushed to take back a quarter of these funds in the debt ceiling deal. Funding battles will continue in the months ahead.