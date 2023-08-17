Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The short version: Argentina’s metastasizing polarization is a dire warning for this country.

Slightly longer: Pasquini argues that only one thing is left when “polarization exhausts itself without offering any real solutions: pure anger.” He charts (fascinatingly) how Argentina exhausted itself and ended up with Javier Milei, the far-right candidate who won the primaries while maligning both of the country’s two main political factions.

Advertisement

Polarization is a drug wherever it appears, Pasquini muses. And he can see both Democrats and Republicans in the United States going for bigger and bigger doses. Still, he’s hopeful U.S. leaders can break the grip Argentina couldn’t.

Former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels sees a potential balm for America’s future in America’s past. In our “hot-dog, look-at-me, dance-in-the-end-zone world,” who could be a better model than the president known as Silent Cal?

Daniels is ready for the world to reevaluate Calvin Coolidge, whom he says history misremembers. He was not a “soulless, humorless materialist” but simply quiet and modest. Frugal, too, which Daniels wouldn’t mind catching on.

Daniels knows our zeitgeist is unlikely to produce another “great refrainer.” Coolidge’s funeral lasted 22 minutes. Alas, our fiery politics has no end in sight.

Disqualified? Maybe. Disloyal? Definitely.

On Tuesday, election law expert Edward Foley explained the provocative theory that Donald Trump could be barred under the 14th Amendment from seeking the presidency again.

Advertisement

Jason Willick says this is “playing with fire.”

He warns that as Trump’s threat to the establishment continues to grow, once-unlikely options such as this one become increasingly appealing, until the country ends up in a “politics of emergency.” This, Jason warns, is when civil liberties start to slip away.

Jason, who finds the argument for 14th Amendment disqualification “not persuasive” anyway, prefers — and prays for — a different option: the rejection of Trump by Republican voters.

Share this article Share

And why not! Trump won’t even pledge his loyalty to the party!

Then again, contributing columnist Matt Bai writes, “Asking Donald Trump to pledge loyalty to anything really, other than himself, is like asking my dog to write a novel. She might look at you like she understands the concept, but trust me, she doesn’t.”

Advertisement

Matt explains that, ultimately, Trump has no reason to promise himself to a party. And are the rest of us so unlike him in that regard? Matt makes a good case that “the time for loyalty oaths — to any party — is rapidly coming to an end.”

Chaser: Jen Rubin writes that, in her indictment of Trump, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis puts MAGA violence front and center.

From George Will’s column on Republicans’ plan to win back their old stronghold in Southern California. Currently, the county is represented in part by Rep. Katie Porter (D), not exactly an archconservative.

George examines Scott Baugh, the Republican who lost to Porter in 2022 but will probably try again to flip her district next year. George also explains why Baugh could very well succeed.

After years of demographic trends favoring Democrats, George writes, Orange County is looking more like the country writ large: “closely divided and reflecting the nation’s political geology of fault lines along educational and cultural differences.”

Less politics

Nobody should want Big Weed. I’m not talking about what your old college roommate used to call the enormous joints he would roll but, rather, an out-of-check marijuana industry that plays down the harm of its products.

Advertisement

And that’s exactly where things are headed, writes assistant editor Rob Gebelhoff, who finds it bewildering that the Food and Drug Administration has done nothing to regulate this $30 billion industry.

His column lays out a preliminary framework for marijuana regulations, including potency caps for the amount of THC in any given product. Because — no way you’d know, but — weed has gotten way stronger since your buddy’s hotboxing days.

Chaser: The very pro-weed Sen. John Fetterman is aligned with Rob on at least one point: Marijuana should be federally legalized.

Smartest, fastest

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

Sang Evita — and Coolidge

When’s the revival?

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. See you tomorrow!