Walter Pincus’s Aug. 15 Tuesday Opinion essay, “How Oppenheimer imagined the future — and what really happened,” mentioned Vannevar Bush, director of the wartime Office of Scientific Research and Development, who was portrayed by actor Matthew Modine in “Oppenheimer.” Being so reliant on European science during the war, Bush and President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s science establishment wanted to ensure that the postwar United States would expand its capacity for basic scientific discovery. In 1945, Bush wrote a blueprint for an agency to amply fund basic research largely protected from political direction. The National Science Foundation was established in 1950, although somewhat altered from Bush’s plan after protracted congressional debate.
The United States did become a powerhouse for scientific research and a destination for international scholars, but through a convoluted path including “mission driven” programs at the Defense Department, the Energy Department, NASA, the Department of Health and Human Services, etc. Our government still debates public accountability in research (see the House GOP’s hounding of the National Institutes of Health’s coronavirus research) and directed vs. basic science (see NSF and industrial policy in the recently enacted Chips and Science Act).
The number of international postdocs coming to the United States, many from Asia, appears to be declining, while the dominant material issues confronting this nation and the world call for scientific understanding. This movie is far from over.
Stephen Heinig, Washington
The writer is director of science policy for the Association of American Medical Colleges.