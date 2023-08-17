Walter Pincus’s Aug. 15 Tuesday Opinion essay, “How Oppenheimer imagined the future — and what really happened,” mentioned Vannevar Bush, director of the wartime Office of Scientific Research and Development, who was portrayed by actor Matthew Modine in “Oppenheimer.” Being so reliant on European science during the war, Bush and President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s science establishment wanted to ensure that the postwar United States would expand its capacity for basic scientific discovery. In 1945, Bush wrote a blueprint for an agency to amply fund basic research largely protected from political direction. The National Science Foundation was established in 1950, although somewhat altered from Bush’s plan after protracted congressional debate.