As Ms. Dvorak pointed out, “Our college-obsessed education culture does little to value and promote the skilled trades.” Indeed, the school system ignores the less-than-academic child; it belittles the person who works with their hands and casts aside the child whose talents lie elsewhere.

In her Aug. 11 Metro column, “ A new generation of builders ,” Petula Dvorak focused our attention on the future of women in construction. But, more important, she shined a light on the lack of education in our public schools.

My son, now a talented locksmith, was able to obtain his education only from the Prince George’s Community College workforce program after the Montgomery County “special education” classes failed him time and time again. In a society, the skilled trades must be open to women, of course, but they also must be supported by our public education system.