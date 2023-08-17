In her Aug. 11 Metro column, “A new generation of builders,” Petula Dvorak focused our attention on the future of women in construction. But, more important, she shined a light on the lack of education in our public schools.
My son, now a talented locksmith, was able to obtain his education only from the Prince George’s Community College workforce program after the Montgomery County “special education” classes failed him time and time again. In a society, the skilled trades must be open to women, of course, but they also must be supported by our public education system.
“Special needs” children deserve more, and society benefits when non-college does not mean non-education.
Marian Callahan, Urbana