Regarding Michelle J. Howard’s Aug. 15 op-ed, “Tuberville’s play will undermine our military readiness”: I am tired of complaints about Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-Ala.) holds on military nominations. Nothing in the Constitution allows one senator to block the other 99. The one person ultimately responsible for this problem is Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.). He should be smart enough to force a vote on these nominations. If all the Democrats vote for the nominations and all the Republicans vote against, Vice President Harris can break the tie. Simple as that.

That’s how our constitutional democracy is written and should work. The old-boy Senate “rules” that prevent this vote should be flushed down the toilet. If Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) or Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) wants to side with the Republicans and vote against the nominations, then so be it. At least we will have a list of those senators who, in addition to Mr. Tuberville, want to hobble the U.S. military.

Charles Bruce, New Haven, Conn.

Michelle J. Howard, a retired four-star admiral, wrote about Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) holding up the confirmation of about 300 military promotions as a tool to force change in Defense Department policies. Mr. Tuberville is holding his vote hostage for his opposition to the policy that facilitates abortion access for service members.

Ms. Howard reminded us that “Tuberville’s power arises from the traditional courtesy of senatorial ‘holds,’ a primary tool senators use to engage the Defense Department and other agencies on issues of importance to them. But holds have not been turned against the Joint Chiefs in this manner since the services were reorganized after World War II.”

One man should not be allowed to put our national security at risk for his personal views. Rules are made for reasons. The Senate could change the rules — or at least make an exception to the traditional courtesy for our national security.

Judith Lynne Hanna, Bethesda

The Defense Department and the Biden administration are circumventing federal law by providing travel funding and time off for elective abortions. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) thus has the moral and legal high ground in his delaying flag-officer promotions as long as President Biden’s political lackeys violate the clear intent and will of Congress.

If the Pentagon stopped this illegal workaround on abortion funding, it would get its flag officers promoted. Worth noting: There are more flag officers per enlisted personnel on active duty today than during World War II, when our military was several times larger. Most of these flag officers should have retired a decade ago.

Wayne L. Johnson, Alexandria