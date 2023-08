Prosecutors in Fulton County, Ga., this week secured an indictment of Donald Trump , rounding out the four investigations into the former president. Altogether, Trump has been charged with 91 criminal counts.

13 have been filed in Georgia for his attempt to interfere in the state’s 2020 election

40 have been filed against him over his retention of classified materials at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

34 charges have been filed against him in New York for allegedly falsifying business records in the hush-money scheme to pay off former adult-film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election cycle.

Post Opinions has been tracking each of these cases closely, but given the sheer volume of charges and legal theories brought against Trump, readers could be forgiven for struggling to keep up with it all. So we’ve compiled our coverage to answer five big questions.