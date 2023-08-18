Listen 7 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The 2009 film “The Blind Side” follows the story of the Tuohys, a White, wealthy Tennessee family that takes in a poor, undereducated but athletically promising Black teenager, Michael Oher. The central figure in the story is Leigh Anne Tuohy, played in the movie by Sandra Bullock. Tuohy is portrayed as a boisterous engine steering Oher to realize his football potential. And ultimately, Oher went to play college football at the University of Mississippi, enter the NFL draft and join the Baltimore Ravens.

In the film, Leigh Anne Tuohy goes about trying to figure out how to adopt Oher — but it’s complicated. He is almost 18, and his mother is alive. In the movie, we are given to believe that the Tuohys are his legal guardians; throughout, he is referred to as their son, a brother, the family’s protector. The blockbuster film earned more than $300 million, and Bullock in 2010 took home an Oscar for best actress. It all became a cultural moment for the possibility of White, Christian progress through sports, faith — and transracial adoption.

Fast forward 13 years.

Advertisement

This week, ESPN’s Michael Fletcher dropped a bombshell story, based on a court petition filed by Oher in a Tennessee probate court: First, that the Tuohys never legally adopted Oher, but rather placed him in a conservatorship that gave them control over his name and likeness (and that Oher did not even know that he wasn’t legally adopted until this year). Second, the court petition alleges that the Tuohys enriched themselves from the film while Oher never made anything from it.

Follow this author Karen Attiah 's opinions Follow

The story was huge news, and while the Tuohys denied profiting from the film at Oher’s expense, they announced Thursday that they would move to end the conservatorship for the now-37-year-old, now-retired football player.

This story has multiple cultural threads. The high-school-to-college-football pipeline. Race. The financial exploitation of Hollywood. Legal conservatorships, which in recent years have drawn increasing scrutiny.

Advertisement

I wanted to also get to the journalism. So I sat down for a phone chat with Fletcher. A veteran journalist, Fletcher was a colleague at The Post before joining ESPN’s the Undefeated in 2016. He now is a senior writer for ESPN.

I wanted to find out how he navigated this story — and learned that even he was blindsided by the response to his work.

Q&A With Michael Fletcher

Our conversation was abridged and edited for clarity.

Karen Attiah: So, how did you get into this story?

Michael Fletcher: My editors got a heads-up about the petition. They got an early look and asked me to look at it.

As a reporter, what are the first, second and third orders of business when you encounter a story like this?

I reached out to [Oher’s] lawyer to talk and to find out how much documentation he can share, just sort of to bolster the allegations in the petition.

Advertisement

I couldn’t reach out to [The Tuohys] until [the petition] was filed because you don’t want to pre-empt the action, so to speak. So I waited for it to be filed. And we tried to hold off on publishing to get a reaction from the Tuohys, because there’s that fundamental fairness. We went through the books that both Oher and Tuohy have written, as well as the original Michael Lewis best-seller, “The Blind Side.” We were looking for things that spoke to the allegations. And the one thing that was striking was that in Lewis’s book, he used the word “adoption.” A lot.

And you got the story done in a matter of a weekend. Were you surprised by the reaction?

You know, I sometimes have big stories, but not like this! … I guess it says a lot about our love of sports and society and pop culture.

There’s been discussion around Sandra Bullock and whether or not asking her about the Hollywood side of all of this was fair game. I’m curious as to what you think about that.

Advertisement

I personally wouldn’t think that’s fair game, because I don’t think she’s responsible for the story. She didn’t write that. She’s the actress who played a part.

For my part, I came under fire for tweeting about Sandra Bullock, by people saying she had nothing to do with the Tuohys and because she is grieving the loss of her partner. Fair. But I was curious to know who knew what and when. I was thinking of how Sandra Bullock repeatedly turned down the role and —

Oh, I didn’t even know that detail. Okay!

It wasn’t until she met Leigh Anne Touhy and spent several months with her, observing her. She said she asked her all sorts of questions. I think the exact quote was that she trying to find the cracks, trying to find the dark side, the veneer. And it wasn’t until she spent time with Leigh Anne that she decided to take on the role. So to me, it’s not so much assigning blame or accountability or anything like that, but more so sort of like, did she know something while observing the Tuohys?

Advertisement

Also, you hear of how NFL decision-makers investigate draft choices. But that they used the movie to sort of downgrade [Oher]. And I was like, wow, that’s that’s interesting. I think you know, you guys have all these staffs to investigate draft choices. You’re going to go with a movie about a guy?

This is a big point, I think. As a sports journalist, of course, you know that in the 14 years since “The Blind Side” came out, we’ve heard so much now about race and racism in the NFL, especially of the NFL itself having to deal with and settle systemically treating Black players as dumber than White players. Does this reinforce some of these other issues that we’ve been talking about with football and with sports and with Black men?

Absolutely. Lo and behold, once again, you know, a Black athlete is just a commodity. He’s just a guy who’s a mountain of a man but light on his feet. It’s almost funny … and sad. And it is not just sports, it pervades our society still.

Advertisement

You say now that you treated him like a son, but you clearly knew and everyone knew this was a legal maneuver so he could go, you know, play at Ole’ Miss and be clear of NCAA violations. He’s just a commodity. And maybe it was done with the best of intentions. But it’s one of those things that kind of takes your breath away.

What are you going to be looking for next?

Fletcher: It’s going to become a court story going forward. I’m most curious about the receipts from the movie profits like this accounting that’s talked about in the petition. I’m curious to see what that yields. They’ve used [Oher’s name and likeness] to promote themselves through the years, and it’s just like an unassailable fact. So I’m looking to see what compensation comes from that.