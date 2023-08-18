Share Comment on this story Comment

Football spread quickly. There were some high school teams, club teams and teams sponsored by Midwest factories, but college football was the focal point, and it was where the money was being made.

Roosevelt liked football. He told the college presidents that the game was a good way to teach certain skills. He said he would not begin a movement to eliminate football but would not oppose it unless the colleges cleaned up the game. The colleges heard him and took action.

College football again finds itself at a crucial crossroads. College football needs to reinvent itself. The conference realignment deals make sense only to colleges and universities looking to cash in on a cash cow that has nothing to do with higher education or student-athletes.