Opinion College football is a mess. Again.

August 18, 2023 at 3:53 p.m. EDT
President Theodore Roosevelt in 1908 in his office at the White House. (AP)

Kevin B. Blackistone’s Aug. 13 Sports column, “College football sorely needs to start over,” was a common-sense observation. Plain and simple common sense.

More than a century ago, President Theodore Roosevelt called the football coaches of the Ivy League colleges to the White House for a meeting. After the first college football game in 1869 between Rutgers and Princeton, football had been having a problem defining its rules. It was essentially English rugby with tackling, body blocking, no protective equipment and very few rules.

Football spread quickly. There were some high school teams, club teams and teams sponsored by Midwest factories, but college football was the focal point, and it was where the money was being made.

Roosevelt liked football. He told the college presidents that the game was a good way to teach certain skills. He said he would not begin a movement to eliminate football but would not oppose it unless the colleges cleaned up the game. The colleges heard him and took action.

College football again finds itself at a crucial crossroads. College football needs to reinvent itself. The conference realignment deals make sense only to colleges and universities looking to cash in on a cash cow that has nothing to do with higher education or student-athletes.

Roland Nicholson Jr., Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.

