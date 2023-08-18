Share Comment on this story Comment

I read with great interest the Aug. 16 Wednesday Opinion roundup “Eight ways to beat the heat.” Each suggestion sounded wonderful. My family and I have used some of the ideas ourselves. That being said, the article came across to me as very privileged and noninclusive. I am a volunteer sous chef at Miriam’s Kitchen, where we feed up to 300 people breakfast and dinner five days a week. Not all of our guests are homeless, but I am sure that most of them could not afford to just stop complaining about the heat or make some ice cream or visit a Korean spa’s cold room. Our guests also do not often have the luxury of sitting on a front porch covered by trees to help alleviate some of the sun’s rays and the heat.

My daughter has taught in D.C. public and charter schools for more than 20 years, and I am sure she has taught many students whose parents could not afford to do more than sit on the front porch and not think about the heat.

Perhaps there should be a follow-up about ways that those who are not as privileged can help take care of themselves in the heat. There are many cooling centers in D.C., and one can get a free bus ride to them. Perhaps using the free public libraries or museums where there is air-conditioning is another way for everyone, housed or not, to stay cool on a summer day.

Susan Raskin, Bethesda

I was delighted to read Michele L. Norris’s tribute to the porch as part of the “Eight ways to beat the heat” Wednesday Opinion roundup. These lines rang so true: “A porch is more than a place. It is a state of mind.”

To write this letter, I had to tear myself away from my porch (admittedly back, not front), where I was relaxing comfortably reading The Post, cat in the chair beside me. Years ago, I reflected on my own delight at what a porch offers.

Perhaps some of its sweetness comes from its part-time nature. One of the best days of the year occurs when I rip plastic coverings off the porch furniture and a new world opens up. A world of birdsong and the daily awakening of color in the garden. It’s peaceful and quiet, and I adore sharing it with two beloved felines, one who takes immediate advantage of the custom-built cat perch. The part-time glories of a screened porch beckon, then recede as fall returns. But in spring and summer, it’s the only place I want to be.

And, yes, Ms. Norris, “porches deserve a roaring comeback.”