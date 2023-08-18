Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

“We are clearly in a war zone.” Judging from media coverage, that declaration by D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr. (D) about his Ward 8 district has been heard across the country. A tad apocalyptic? Not to White and many of his constituents in crime-drenched Southeast Washington neighborhoods. White has called for the National Guard to be deployed, noting, “We don’t have enough officers. We don’t have enough resources” to deal with the wave of violence sweeping the District.

War zone?

Let’s shift the scene from White’s news conference, held earlier this month on Good Hope Road in Southeast, to the campus of Howard University in Northwest. That’s where students were attacked recently by a group of juveniles gathered outside the Howard Plaza Towers residence hall. One person was stabbed. It was only the latest disturbing incident of juvenile misconduct around the campus, which incorporates public streets. Howard University is also coping with a string of sexual abuse offenses on campus.

In a statement to the university community, Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick echoed White’s observation — and what crime-weary D.C. residents also know to be true — namely, that city police “have a significant safety crisis on their hands right now, [and] their resources are going to be limited.” Frederick said the university should not expect city police to “put a lot of resources around our campus.”

Instead, Frederick said Howard is going to safeguard its campus community by installing about 1,000 more cameras in the coming months to supplement the more than 1,000 cameras already in and around its buildings. And the school will station security personnel along the streets to create “safe pathways” to ensure the safety of students walking through the campus and to residence halls. War zone? Maybe not. But hostile territory? Well, enough of a danger zone that the university must add patrols in areas with a lot of student foot traffic.

That happens to be the same kind of safety conditions that White wants in his neighborhoods, which he can’t expect from the D.C. police as presently constituted and deployed.

Sadly, what White wants for Ward 8, and what Howard must now provide for its students, is also what residents across the city want and can’t get for themselves because their police department is stretched thin — a critical situation no one knows better than those who are assaulting, robbing, stabbing and killing people.

That grim picture is confirmed by the numbers. As of Aug. 18, homicides are up 27 percent compared with the same time last year. The sharp uptick in crime also applies to robberies, which are up 63 percent; sex abuse (14 percent); motor vehicle thefts (an eye-popping 115 percent). Overall, violent crime is up by 38 percent. Property crimes, including burglaries, arsons and thefts, trail closely at 29 percent.

It’s not your imagination: Crime is having a great time. Innocent D.C. residents? Not so much.

Another point, however, that is more than a sneaking suspicion. If by chance the police happen to round up the juveniles who wreaked havoc at Howard, most will be back on the streets before sundown to laugh about it. Because they know that the rules governing D.C. juvenile justice work in their favor. Those youths probably weren’t around to hear acting D.C. police chief Pamela A. Smith boast at Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s Thursday news conference on crime that thanks to the newly passed D.C. emergency crime bill, 31 of 103 recent juvenile arrestees had been detained. Smith feels good about that. Seventy-two young suspects now out and about feel even better.

Does that outcome fit nicely with the philosophy of D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb? Schwalb has contended that young offenders are owed a chance for rehabilitation outside the juvenile detention system. "Kids are kids and when you’re talking about teenagers particularly — their brains are developing, their minds are developing, and they are biologically prone to make mistakes — that’s what we’ve all done as we’ve grown up,” he said in April.

Fortunately, Bowser isn’t letting it go at that.

Mindful of the late evening and overnight misconduct by juveniles, the city is instituting a juvenile curfew enforcement pilot program that will focus on seven areas, including around Howard University and Banneker Recreation Center; sites in Chinatown and Navy Yard; U Street and Georgia Avenue NW areas; and locations on Benning Road and Congress Street in Southeast. The city has a curfew law on the books. But this program will not take curfew violators to police stations. Instead, the youths will be taken to a Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services facility, where they and their families will be engaged with professionals skilled in offering rehabilitation and support services.

That “kids” are in the streets in the wee small hours of the morning engaging in assaults and other criminal behavior speaks volumes about those youths and the nurturing that is, and is not, taking place in their homes. Lindsey Appiah, the deputy mayor for public safety and justice, said at the news conference that “we need people to know where our young people are,” adding that there have been “too many patterns of criminal activity of juveniles in overnight hours, when really they should be home, or in a safe place.”

The curfew enforcement pilot is no panacea. Neither is pious hand-wringing in the juvenile justice system.

War zone? Call it a breeding ground for mayhem.

What’s needed is a sustained public safety response that faces up to misconduct, especially among juveniles, without fear or favor. That partnership and dedication among the city’s juvenile justice leaders are missing. Unruly youths know it. Robbed and broken bodies show it.