When would-be GOP nominees for president meet to debate for the first time in Milwaukee on Wednesday, some “great debates” dividing Republicans today might or might not unfold in public view, even as they dominate online conversations and activist gatherings. Make sense of the news fast with Opinions' daily newsletter ArrowRight This first is whether the prosecutorial siege of former president Donald Trump should — or inevitably will — capture the whole of the party in a re-litigation of the 2020 election and the perceived unveiling of a politicized “two-tiered” justice system.

That’s the elephant in the room for any gathering of elephants, but Republicans don’t leave it undiscussed for long. Plus, it’s a favorite topic of a legacy media vastly arrayed against the center-right on all issues. Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, the debate’s moderators, will have to battle to keep this whirlpool of controversies from absorbing the entire two hours — as Democrats no doubt hope it will.

Another issue is the divide within the party over Ukraine, China and, to a lesser extent, Iran. Republicans collide over the choice between a resurgent Reaganism of the “peace through strength” sort, and a neo-isolationism that seeks both to cut off military support for Ukraine and to demand a reckoning for the “neocons” disdained by this “new old” faction.

Led by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and David Sacks, an investor and GOP funder with an influential podcast, this neo-isolationist school depends on University of Chicago political scientist John Mearsheimer for its intellectual veneer. But Mearsheimer is of limited influence party-wide because of his perceived antipathy toward Israel. That leaves it up to Carlson, Sacks and a few others from outside the party’s leadership, as well as Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and allies from inside Congress, to make the case for disengagement in Ukraine.

To much of the party, abandoning Ukraine appears to be the antithesis of genuine Reaganism, but it is also an inclination deeply entrenched in a Republican grass roots skeptical as always of Washington. In my radio interview with Sacks on Thursday, he amply showed how this debate is gripping the party across the country but especially among its most influential funders and activists outside the Beltway.

Beyond these intraparty concerns, the GOP candidates on the stage next week need to grapple with major issues facing the American public. Those include education and the handling of the pandemic, but there is one mega-issue that in one way or another seems tied into all others: technology. The fast-advancing enclosure of seemingly all American life by new technology is of concern to everyone, but of special concern is its effect on children and their mental health and schooling.

Voters must see political leaders engage with this topic. And if any of the GOP candidates need to get up to speed, a good place to start would be the Netflix docudrama “The Social Dilemma,” an Emmy Award winner seen by more than 100 million people worldwide since its 2020 release. It is a fine docudrama. It is also extremely manipulative, but it is invaluable as a warning for parents and policymakers about the addictions that come with social media.

Two of the main forces behind “The Social Dilemma” — Tristan Harris and Aza Raskin, co-founders of Center for Humane Technology — have put together an extremely compelling presentation about a technology that should be of vital concern to anyone aspiring to lead the country: artificial intelligence. Harris and Raskin have made the presentation, “The A.I. Dilemma,” in various forums, including at the Aspen Ideas Festival in June.

Like “The Social Dilemma,” “The A.I. Dilemma” is well done but also very manipulative. It lays out with great concision the dangers from the rapid release of AI tools into the public realm. But it also plays on people’s inchoate fears of Silicon Valley tech overlords and Beijing-directed enterprises with the capacity to addict children to their products and shape their worlds in profoundly destructive ways.

Just as I wanted to talk with Sacks to learn more about what drives the GOP’s neo-isolationist movement, I also interviewed Harris this week to get a better understanding of what’s behind these technology warnings. The threat is genuine, but when anyone rises to prominence by sounding alarms — whether about funding Ukraine’s self-defense or about the spread of AI — it is essential to ask who’s issuing the warnings and what is their agenda. That’s “the trust dilemma”: In every debate about national security, tech, education or public health, whom do we trust?

I came away from the Harris interview convinced that he and his colleagues, even if using emotional levers to get their points across, are genuinely deeply apprehensive about the direction AI is taking. I’m also convinced that their counsel of extreme caution is heartfelt, even if solutions are in short supply.

Harris is as suspicious of the national security apparatus as many conservatives, but Republicans generally view Silicon Valley as an isolated, privileged and extraordinarily wealthy enclave of left-wing activists who have long used their wealth and other tools to silence Republicans and protect Democrats. GOP voters will insist that the nominee emerge with a vow to bind Big Tech to the country’s best interests.

The promise and peril of new technology is too big a subject for political candidates to tackle in a sound bite, but on a debate stage, they should at least be expected to demonstrate that they are informed enough to responsibly direct policy on it.