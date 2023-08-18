The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion President Biden’s love for his son might cost him his job

August 18, 2023 at 3:53 p.m. EDT
Hunter Biden heads to court in Wilmington, Del. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Biden’s mantra that his “son has done nothing wrong,” as reported in the Aug. 12 front-page article “Son’s legal woes loom over Biden 2024 run” simply doesn’t cut it.

The American people warrant a crystal-clear reassurance directly from the president that Hunter Biden will receive the same consideration and treatment under the law as any other citizen. The president will lose votes and perhaps his office if his love for and faith in his son are perceived to take precedence over the rule of law — and that is as it should be.

David Kling, Vienna

