President Biden’s mantra that his “son has done nothing wrong,” as reported in the Aug. 12 front-page article “Son’s legal woes loom over Biden 2024 run” simply doesn’t cut it.
The American people warrant a crystal-clear reassurance directly from the president that Hunter Biden will receive the same consideration and treatment under the law as any other citizen. The president will lose votes and perhaps his office if his love for and faith in his son are perceived to take precedence over the rule of law — and that is as it should be.