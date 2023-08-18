Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

How did Montgomery County Public Schools respond to 18 reports of misconduct by principal Joel Beidleman? Not by firing him, or even by disciplining him, but by promoting him. Revelations in a Post investigation into the district’s inadequate response to an abusive educator demand a full accounting.

The Post’s Alexandra Robbins and Nicole Asbury laid out a pattern of sexual harassment, threats, retaliation and more by Mr. Beidleman in his time as assistant principal at Roberto Clemente Middle School in Germantown and Lakelands Park Middle School in Gaithersburgand as principal at Farquhar Middle School in Olney. Many of the episodes were reported verbally or in writing to MCPS, including in a complaint by a social studies teacher whom Mr. Beidlemen allegedly told, “You should just f--- me” and “Shave your p---y and sell the hair.” Mr. Beidleman denies many of the accounts in the story.

This educator, according to accounts reported by The Post, was far from the only one Mr. Beidleman targeted. Thirty-nine current and former staffers said during interviews that he harassed or bullied them. Parents complained, too: He allegedly called girls into his office for what one parent described as “interrogation,” and at two assembles, he complained that female students were dressing “like hos and thots.”

A former Farquhar PTA president requested a transfer for her children in 2017 after, she said, Mr. Beidleman told her eighth-grade daughter, “Don’t be like [your friend]. She’s a whore.” Her transfer request was hand-delivered in a letter to the central office, but nothing happened.

Earlier, in 2016, a worried teacher told two central office officials during a visit to the school, “We need help. Something’s not right here.” They promised to set up a meeting. They never did. Years later, in 2020, after the complaint by the social studies teacher, MCPS began an investigation. But despite the assigned investigator judging that five intimidating phone calls over three days qualified as harassment, the school district concluded there was no violation of policy.

It wasn’t until Mr. Beidleman was tapped in June to run Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville (despite six reports about his behavior in 2023) and The Post started asking questions that MCPS acted — placing him on a leave of absence. The move would have raised his salary by $32,000, to $191,000. Now, MCPS has hired attorneys to conduct an independent external investigation, on what it says is as fast a basis as possible.