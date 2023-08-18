The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Post's View

Opinion Montgomery County owes answers on a school principal’s misconduct

By the
|
August 18, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. EDT
Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville, Md. (Robb Hill for The Washington Post)
3 min

How did Montgomery County Public Schools respond to 18 reports of misconduct by principal Joel Beidleman? Not by firing him, or even by disciplining him, but by promoting him. Revelations in a Post investigation into the district’s inadequate response to an abusive educator demand a full accounting.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The Post’s Alexandra Robbins and Nicole Asbury laid out a pattern of sexual harassment, threats, retaliation and more by Mr. Beidleman in his time as assistant principal at Roberto Clemente Middle School in Germantown and Lakelands Park Middle School in Gaithersburgand as principal at Farquhar Middle School in Olney. Many of the episodes were reported verbally or in writing to MCPS, including in a complaint by a social studies teacher whom Mr. Beidlemen allegedly told, “You should just f--- me” and “Shave your p---y and sell the hair.” Mr. Beidleman denies many of the accounts in the story.

This educator, according to accounts reported by The Post, was far from the only one Mr. Beidleman targeted. Thirty-nine current and former staffers said during interviews that he harassed or bullied them. Parents complained, too: He allegedly called girls into his office for what one parent described as “interrogation,” and at two assembles, he complained that female students were dressing “like hos and thots.”

A former Farquhar PTA president requested a transfer for her children in 2017 after, she said, Mr. Beidleman told her eighth-grade daughter, “Don’t be like [your friend]. She’s a whore.” Her transfer request was hand-delivered in a letter to the central office, but nothing happened.

Earlier, in 2016, a worried teacher told two central office officials during a visit to the school, “We need help. Something’s not right here.” They promised to set up a meeting. They never did. Years later, in 2020, after the complaint by the social studies teacher, MCPS began an investigation. But despite the assigned investigator judging that five intimidating phone calls over three days qualified as harassment, the school district concluded there was no violation of policy.

Skip to end of carousel
  • D.C. Council reverses itself on school resource officers. Good.
  • Virginia makes a mistake by pulling out of an election fraud detection group.
  • Vietnam sentences another democracy activist.
  • Biden has a new border plan.
The D.C. Council voted on Tuesday to stop pulling police officers out of schools, a big win for student safety. Parents and principals overwhelmingly support keeping school resource officers around because they help de-escalate violent situations. D.C. joins a growing number of jurisdictions, from Montgomery County, Md., to Denver, in reversing course after withdrawing officers from school grounds following George Floyd’s murder. Read our recent editorial on why D.C. needs SROs.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) just withdrew Virginia from a data-sharing consortium, ERIC, that made the commonwealth’s elections more secure, following Republicans in seven other states in falling prey to disinformation peddled by election deniers. Former GOP governor Robert F. McDonnell made Virginia a founding member of ERIC in 2012, and until recently conservatives touted the group as a tool to combat voter fraud. D.C. and Maryland plan to remain. Read our recent editorial on ERIC.
In Vietnam, a one-party state, democracy activist Tran Van Bang was sentenced on Friday to eight years in prison and three years probation for writing 39 Facebook posts. The court claimed he had defamed the state in his writings, according to Radio Free Asia. In the past six years, at least 60 bloggers and activists have been sentenced to between 4 and 15 years in prison under the law, Human Rights Watch found. Read more of the Editorial Board’s coverage on autocracy and Vietnam.
The Department of Homeland Security has provided details of a plan to prevent a migrant surge along the southern border. The administration would presumptively deny asylum to migrants who failed to seek it in a third country en route — unless they face “an extreme and imminent threat” of rape, kidnapping, torture or murder. Critics allege that this is akin to an illegal Trump-era policy. In fact, President Biden is acting lawfully in response to what was fast becoming an unmanageable flow at the border. Read our most recent editorial on the U.S. asylum system.
End of carousel

It wasn’t until Mr. Beidleman was tapped in June to run Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville (despite six reports about his behavior in 2023) and The Post started asking questions that MCPS acted — placing him on a leave of absence. The move would have raised his salary by $32,000, to $191,000. Now, MCPS has hired attorneys to conduct an independent external investigation, on what it says is as fast a basis as possible.

Among the many questions officials must answer: Who knew about Mr. Beidleman’s conduct and when did they know it? How does the district track reports about misconduct? Is anyone else with this kind of record still out there, rising through the ranks? Spokespeople for MCPS said the district is encouraging community members to reach out to anonymous tip-lines — and they are.

The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; Mili Mitra (public policy solutions and audience development); Keith B. Richburg (foreign affairs); and Molly Roberts (technology and society).

Loading...