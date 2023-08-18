Pay attention postpartum

Most interventions to improve maternal health focus on prenatal care and delivery. To be sure, these are critical periods in pregnancy. The majority of pregnancy-related deaths, however, occur postpartum.

For many American mothers, postpartum care does not functionally exist — a pattern Jessica L. Cohen, an associate professor of global health at Harvard University and an affiliated researcher with the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL), describes as a “chasm of accountability.”

This begins soon after delivery: The average hospital stay after childbirth is around two days, lower than places such as Japan and much of Europe. The rush to get birthing parents out of the hospital can make it harder to identify conditions such as postpartum preeclampsia, regarded as a “silent killer.”

Subsequently, an estimated 40 percent of women do not attend a postpartum visit with health-care providers, and the visits that do take place are generally brief. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends a more continuous model of care, with targeted, regular appointments with professionals.

Some of this is, of course, contingent on better family leave policies: Incredibly, a 2012 study found that 23 percent of new mothers in the workforce returned to work within 10 days of delivery. Pregnancy-related Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program coverage can also be expanded to cover more of the postpartum period. The American Rescue Plan offered states the option of extending Medicaid from 60 days after pregnancy to 12 months; 36 states have taken up this option.

Mental health should be central to this approach. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that nearly 23 percent of pregnancy-related deaths were linked to mental health. Regular screenings can help more women receive the support they need. A new FDA-approved drug to treat postpartum depression could help, too.

