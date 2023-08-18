Share Comment on this story Comment

The pickleball and tennis site featured in the Aug. 12 Metro article “With pickleball’s rise, a back-and-forth over space,” Jefferson Field, supports a diverse and active playing community. Despite pickleball players greatly outnumbering tennis players, courts have been shared amicably. One tennis player being afraid to talk to pickleballers about how to share courts does not a story make.

Pickleball players are not colonizing or gentrifying Department of Parks and Recreation locations. Our player groups are community based, and reflect all of D.C. We reject the statement that the city has embraced pickleball; the growth of the sport in our city is because of the passion of players and the tireless work of countless volunteers. DPR has not been proactive in its planning, quite the contrary — hence the need for organization and lobbying on the part of players whose only ask is equitable access to recreational resources. To our knowledge, DPR still has no plan for how to increase the number of dedicated pickleball courts in D.C.

It’s time for pickleball to be recognized as the vibrant sport it is — one that brings joy and connectedness to people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds. DPR — and The Post — should be paying attention to that story, not a false narrative of conflict.

Advertisement

Ruth Ellis, Washington

The writer is a USA Pickleball ambassador for Southeast and Southwest Washington

The Metro article on pickleball focused on a single instance of conflict. In my experience — as someone who plays pickleball frequently around the District — D.C. pickleball players work hard to respectfully share the limited courts available with people who wish to use them for basketball or tennis. This is true even though, anecdotally, I have noticed that both within D.C. and in other areas of the country where I have played, at any given time, all available pickleball courts tend to be in use, while adjacent tennis and basketball courts routinely sit empty.

We’re all D.C. residents entitled to access the public facilities that our tax dollars fund. Pitting us against each other based on what sport we play is not helpful. Pickleball players aren’t trying to “take over” anything; we’re trying to get a few dedicated courts so that all of us can play the sports we enjoy without interfering with one another.