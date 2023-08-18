I was grateful for Courtland Milloy’s Aug. 16 Metro column, “ An ex-warden says there’s one sure way to curb crime .” As he pointed out, despite the best efforts of D.C. public officials, rates of homicides and other crimes are high. There appear to be few ways to halt this corrosive trend.

The insight that ex-warden Ken Washington provided would appear to be too simplistic: the common sense of “raising children up right.” As Mr. Washington’s experience would seem to validate, the only real solution needs to take place inside the home. Without this, the millions spent on programs to stop the violence only misdirect us from the only thing that will work.