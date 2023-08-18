Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Contributing columnist Jim Geraghty was one of them. He knows the tune doesn’t offer much in the way of solutions; its crack about food-aid recipients eating fudge rounds is a particularly “cheap shot.”

But, Jim writes, “songs aren’t public-policy white papers. … Very few country songs aim to lay out a coherent plan for rebounding when life gets us down.” This one is raw and emotional, and that’s plenty.

Sometimes you don’t want to hear solutions anyway. Sometimes you just want to hear your frustrations twanged out.

Greg Sargent writes that many conservatives are cheering the song not because it’s a reflection of pain but because it’s a redirection of it.

“The reality is that right now,” Greg writes, “social spending from Biden’s policies are disproportionately creating lots of new factory work in counties with lower wages, many ... south of Richmond.”

Yet the language of Anthony’s song is pretty right-wing populist — even though Republicans, if given the chance, would probably repeal the policies helping the folks Anthony sings about. It’s this sort of scapegoating, Greg argues, that has the real “rich men” in their “paneled boardrooms” loving the song more than anyone.

Chaser: A very funny rejoinder to the song from Mark Antonio Wright, one of Jim’s colleagues at National Review: “My brother in Christ, you live in the United States of America in 2023. … You need to find a new job.”

Drawing Asia closer together

President Biden’s recent move to restrict U.S. investment in Chinese semiconductors and quantum computers was well handled, the Editorial Board writes. It was targeted, it was thoughtful and it was realistic.

But “the biggest problem with [Biden’s] latest executive order isn’t what’s in it,” the board writes; “it’s what is not there.” The board argues that the president’s approach to U.S.-China relations focuses so singularly on Beijing that it ignores how the rest of Asia fits in.

Columnist Max Boot and former CIA analyst Sue Mi Terry see extremely positive signs in Friday’s summit with Japan and South Korea at Camp David, though. In fact, they write, when one considers all the historical bad blood between Japan and South Korea, it’s “hard to exaggerate the significance” of convening the — fingers crossed — trio-to-be.

A mended relationship between Japan and South Korea would allow each country (and the United States, too) to better contain China and North Korea.

The board wants Biden to move an Asia trade deal up his to-do list, too. That’s the “most obvious way” to inoculate the region against China’s growing influence, it writes. It suggests starting with a deal among Southeast Asian nations that’s modeled on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement.

Chaser: Boot and Terry wrote this March a primer on the long-standing antipathy between Japan and South Korea if you need to get up to speed.

That’s a lot of indictments to keep track of, and you’d be forgiven for struggling to keep up. So my colleagues in Opinions pulled together all our coverage to answer five key questions:

What’s the trial timing?

Which indictment is the biggest threat to Trump?

What are the cases’ pitfalls?

What are the risks to democracy?

What are the 2024 implications?

Think of this rundown as a clearinghouse — Indictment Central. Each question has its summarized answer, but from there, you’ll be able to jump into the full columns themselves for all the nitty-gritty.

Chaser: Jen Rubin writes in her latest newsletter (which you can subscribe to here) that the Republicans’ primary debate rules are giving the quadruply indicted Trump cover.

Less politics

“Realism has displaced the fog of sanctimony and semantic obfuscations that suddenly are laughable and unnecessary.”

That’s a George Will sentence if you’ve ever heard one. But is he talking about:

A. The Trump indictments,

B. Critical race theory, or

C. College football?

C indeed! George appreciates that the many-billion-dollar industry is finally dispensing with “the patina of romance” that let people think college football had anything to do with, well, college.

It has been a painful process to get here, but at last everyone will see what the sport actually is — “an unembarrassable money machine, nothing more” — and then make their own decisions from there.

Smartest, fastest

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

Pick your guitar strings

And a different target, too

Misplaced twangy rage

Plus! A Friday bye-ku (Fri-ku!) from reader Allen M.:

Making a racket

About his RICO charges

Could trump Trump’s freedom

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. Have a great weekend!