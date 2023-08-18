Share Comment on this story Comment

After another legally eventful week for the defeated and now four-times-indicted former president Donald Trump, this week’s newsletter looks at two aspects of the 2024 race, picks the people of the week and shares something off the beaten path. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight What caught my eye The contrast between Republicans, clutching to the Trump anvil as their prospects for 2024 sink, and the Democrats, looking for new opportunities to broaden their coalition, could not be starker.

Debating without purpose: Republican presidential candidates will meet Wednesday for their first debate. However, the Republican National Committee’s qualifying rules set tough requirements for polls, fundraising (40,000 unique donors, with at least 200 from at least 20 states); and a required pledge to endorse the nominee. These only cement Trump’s hold on the party. And that should come as no surprise given that RNC chair Ronna McDaniel is joined at the hip with Trump (and previously was called on to help with his 2020 phony-elector scheme).

Ideally, if the Republican Party wants to come up with a viable nominee (not one under multiple indictments who blasts unhinged social media posts), the first debate should give as many candidates as feasible a shot at getting some name recognition. So far, two of the more articulate and sane candidates, former Texas congressman Will Hurd and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, are at risk of missing the debate. If they do, the RNC would have effectively eliminated two of the handful of candidates willing to say Trump lost in 2020.

Worse, the pledge creates a bizarre incentive. It binds everyone on the stage to endorse the four-times-indicted Trump if he is the nominee, in essence proving they lack the judgment and devotion to the rule of law we should expect of all candidates. And in barring anyone who has not taken the pledge from getting on the stage, the rules give Trump one more “out” for avoiding his opponents. So far, he has said he wouldn’t back several of them. Hence, he’s got a built-in excuse not to show up.

As stunning as it might be, Trump might win the nomination without ever facing his opponents or a real interviewer outside the right-wing media. That might delight the MAGA crowd, but it sets him and the party up for disaster when he enters the real world (i.e., the general election).

Maybe it’s coincidence, but the rules make it likely no one on the stage will get a shot at Trump, so no one on the stage will be able to completely distance himself or herself from the serial indictee. It’s almost as though the party would rather lose — and lose big — than tangle with Trump and his cultist base.

Democrats look at the map: It’s hard to imagine voters who sided with President Biden in 2020 discovering — after the attempted coup, multiple indictments and a slew of deranged Trump utterances — that this time around they’d prefer Trump. Put differently, it’s hard to think of a state that Trump lost in 2020 that would go for him this time around. In Georgia, for example, “there are signs that voters have tired of the 2020 election replays and of Trump himself,” reported the Wall Street Journal. A televised Trump trial delving into a massive conspiracy would only further expose Trump’s nefarious efforts to overthrow the election.

So if there are not states likely to flip from Biden, Democrats can survey the political landscape to find states Trump won that could flip to Biden. North Carolina is the most obvious target. Trump won the state by less than 1.5 percent in 2020. North Carolina’s population grew by 133,000 people from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022, (approximately 1.3 percent), more than the average change of 1 percent from 2010 to 2020.

And who are those new people? They’re people heading for large metropolitan areas, such as Charlotte and Raleigh. The more than 20 counties that have lost population are mostly rural. Considering that Biden won almost 70 percent of the urban vote in North Carolina in 2020, this demographic shift bodes well for his chances in 2024. Moreover, not only has job growth boomed in the state under Biden, but faster job growth is projected for those with college degrees, a North Carolina group that Biden also won in 2020, with nearly 60 percent of the vote.

In short, a state Biden barely lost in 2020 is gaining urban population and attracting more college graduates, the very groups who overwhelmingly favor Biden. That’s why you might see Biden spending plenty of time and money there. Sure enough, Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg (one of the few who saw that the predicted red wave was going to be a bust in 2022), recently remarked: “There is no more important expansion opportunity for Democrats this cycle than North Carolina. We have to take what we’ve learned in flipping Arizona and Georgia and bring it to North Carolina.”

If Biden can claim credit for the economic boom in North Carolina, he might just add its 15 electoral votes to his column.

Distinguished people of the week

Whatever the outcome of the sprawling Georgia indictment, the filing confirms that a batch of Republican state officials — including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, former election official Gabriel Sterling, former lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan and even Gov. Brian Kemp — consistently resisted Trump’s alleged efforts to steal the election and denounced the “big lie” that Biden had stolen the election. The Georgia indictment underscores the severe pressure state and local officials came under over days and weeks as a mob menaced election officials.

In contrast to stalwart state-level defenders of democracy, Republicans on the national stage have continued to demonstrate their unfitness to serve. From their baseless objections to Biden electors to their hyping the “big lie” to their verbal attacks on law enforcement and judges, they have shown themselves unfit to lead and incapable of upholding their oaths of office.

They might take a page from Duncan’s playbook. After Trump ominously warned him not to show up to testify to the grand jury, Duncan did just that. Afterward, he told reporters, “This is a pivot point for this country. … We’re either going to, as Republicans, take our medicine and realize the election wasn’t rigged and Donald Trump was the worst candidate ever, in the history of the party.”

Alternatively, Republicans might follow Kemp’s lead. He patiently reiterated in a tweet, “The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen. For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward — under oath — and prove anything in a court of law.” He added: “Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor.”

After the indictment, Raffensperger summed it up: “The most basic principles of a strong democracy are accountability and respect for the Constitution and rule of law. You either have it, or you don’t.” Far too many Republicans have neither.

Something different

The middle of August qualifies as the best time of the year for sports. Forget football, forget basketball. And no, it’s not the dog days of summer baseball that give me a thrill. It’s the return of Premier League! That’s English soccer (properly called football).

The soccer news is alive with “transfer” (i.e., trade) news. New players are settling in. Questions abound: Will Manchester City repeat (or three-peat as Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League winners)? You can debate whether Arsenal, which held onto first for much of the season, slipping to second on the table (i.e., rankings), will be as good as last year or whether Chelsea, a storied club (i.e., team) that finished a humiliating 12th last season, could possibly be as bad. And then there is the endless ridicule over the new kits (i.e., uniforms). Oh, and the hilarious, overwrought announcing moments will leave you in stitches.

Yes, I love it all. The jaw-dropping runs (i.e., breakaways to score), the unbelievable goalie saves, the intricate passes, the quibbling over VAR (video review of plays), the fantastic goals snatched away because of an offsides call (don’t even ask), the panic to avoid relegation (i.e., getting sent down to a lower league, a marvelous innovation) and the pure joy of watching stars Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane (now departed to Bayern Munich, leaving Tottenham in ruins) provide endless entertainment.

They call it the “beautiful game,” and surely it is. But it’s also thrilling, hilarious, heartbreaking and mesmerizing. And thank goodness it’s back — without that awful midseason break to accommodate the atrocious decision to put the World Cup in Qatar (where they could play only during the winter).

From my weekly Q&A

Every Wednesday at noon, I host a live Q&A with readers. Read a transcript of this week’s Q&A, or submit a question for the next one.

Guest: Why can’t Trump serve jail time if convicted? I must admit that I am starting to be bothered by all of these statements about Trump not being able to serve time in a prison if convicted. We know the other defendants would serve time, so Trump should, too. If he has his own cell block, why can’t the Secret Service protect him?

Jennifer Rubin: I agree completely. The federal Bureau of Prisons has all sorts of facilities, including Butner Prison, where Bernie Madoff served time. It also might try the WITSEC Safesite and Orientation Center, where witnesses who receive new identities are temporarily housed. Or he could also be sentenced to home confinement (though not at Mar-a-Largo).