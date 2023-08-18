Share Comment on this story Comment

Monica Byrne’s Aug. 11 op-ed, “Why theater (in its current form) does not deserve to be saved,” made fair points in noting the extraordinary expense and debt incurred in the construction, renovation and expansion of some nonprofit regional theaters. The ongoing financial burden of maintaining and operating these spaces as they age demands unremitting donor cultivation that inevitably distracts from, and might impinge on, a theater’s artistic mission.

Unless the public invests in developing, upgrading and maintaining performance spaces, there will be no place for the artists to do their creative part. Performing artists should be performing; writers should be writing; designers should be designing. They don’t have the expertise to manage HVAC and plumbing systems or the increasingly sophisticated technical equipment of theater production. Why would they want to?

Ms. Byrne suggested that artists, if properly funded, could “rent their own venues and pay their own collaborators.” Who would own, manage and maintain those venues? Who could afford the rent if those spaces were not subsidized with public funds? The infrastructure essential to theater requires long-term financial commitment. To steward that investment, these cultural institutions must be conscientiously managed and maintained by knowledgeable professionals.

The high cost of maintaining a theater can be mitigated by collaborative use of professionally managed facilities. Being part of a shared venue allows theater companies to focus on art, not thermostats and toilets. It promotes cross-fertilization of art forms and ideas. Collaboration, of course, requires compromise, but this, too, is an art that enriches a city.

Jane Lang, Washington

The writer is the founder of the Atlas Performing Arts Center.

Monica Byrne wrote, “Fund artists directly. Then let the artists produce their own work, rent their own venues and pay their own collaborators.” This sounds like a spectacularly bad idea.

Does she want taxpayer money given to people without any training in contract negotiations, theater management, hospitality science, labor management, etc.? That’s the whole point of administrators — relieving artists of that burden. I say that as the daughter of a longtime professional artist. Many artists are horrific businesspeople. They need to be managed — hence the rise of massive talent agencies. They don’t like the “boring” concepts of profit and loss, budgeting, operations, etc. That’s why they are “creatives.” Different people have different skill sets.

Entertainment successes such as “The Chosen” and “Sound of Freedom” show a deep hunger for independent art that falls outside the current liberal juggernaut. Race-baiting, anti-White-male, anti-traditional-values theater content keeps failing because it alienates consumers.

Perhaps more people in theater might consider offering art to the public that uplifts humanity rather than debases it, driving societal wedges.

Carrie Sheffield, Arlington

I am a doctoral candidate focusing on how to reconstruct theater management and funding. In the 1980s and 1990s, giving to the arts was considered risky, thanks to corporatization and the politicization of the arts. A belief that nonprofits are irresponsible proliferated, and funders started to give only to specific projects. Project-based funding hurt many small and medium-size organizations, as they no longer had guaranteed general operations funding to pay staff, and funding application and reporting requirements became more intense. With the growing costs of operating a theater in major cities, the effect has been to prevent smaller, newer nonprofit theaters from competing.

Ms. Byrne’s proposal to give directly to artists was well-intentioned, but it missed the important ways in which arts managers facilitate art and help it reach audiences.

The small backyard and park pieces she mentioned are already happening. How can we uplift the artists already making that work, and how can we encourage institutions to take risks and give unknown artists space and benefits? I believe one option would be going back to a general operations model of funding. In other fields, this has proved successful, as organizations trust the funders, and funders trust the organizations. Nonprofits are then willing to test out new programs or maintain sustainable practices.

Ms. Byrne’s thoughts and ideas are important, and conversation needs to happen. But losing nuances can be dangerous — and funders might become averse to donating to the arts altogether.