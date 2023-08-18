Share Comment on this story Comment

Regarding the Aug. 12 Metro article “Official fears for Ward 8 grocer”: Though it is hard not to sympathize with a business facing extensive loss from theft, it is equally hard not to sympathize with the good residents of Ward 8, who have limited resources for healthful, fresh produce and other food and essentials.

I had a farmers market in Ward 8 for 10 years. The people who shopped at our market were polite, friendly and interesting, and there was no concern about theft. We attribute this to the atmosphere of community at farmers markets. However, the customer base was not large enough to sustain our market. This was the first season the market did not return to Ward 8.

The only incentive for a commercial store to locate in a community is profit, not community service. Perhaps it is time for another model for Ward 8 in the form of worker-owned cooperative enterprises, in which the community becomes invested in the store. There are several models, including the Takoma Park Silver Spring Co-op and Ace Hardware. New community stores could include an educational component in nutrition, healthy cooking, preparing fruits and vegetables, etc. A community invested in its resources would have more incentive to keep them safe.

With so few options to get fresh vegetables and fruit, the good residents of Ward 8 deserve better than to be dependent on a grocery chain.

Michael Tabor, Takoma Park