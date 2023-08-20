Annapolis residents appreciate and support the Naval Academy and are happy to have it in Historic Annapolis, but we want to be mindful of the cultural resources and the need to protect Greenbury Point from being developed into a Navy golf course. It is an important piece of American history.
Annapolis was founded in 1649 near what is now Greenbury Point Conservation Area on the Severn River across from the Naval Academy. Anne Arundel County was also founded there in 1650. The Battle of the Severn was fought in the vicinity in 1655. Several books tell of a fort being on the peninsula before 1700. Before 1649, it was a hunting ground for the Susquehannock Indians.
The Navy, which came to Annapolis in 1845, razed Daniel Dulany’s mansion, Fort Madison, Fort Severn and a chapel. A Colonial meeting house in Maryland is under the current Naval Academy golf course. The Navy was given categorical exclusions to renovate the current golf course and to build cottages at Greenbury Point. The Navy also tried to take St. John’s College. It also wanted King George and Hanover streets, hence Historic Annapolis.
Sue Steinbrook, Annapolis
The writer is co-founder of Save Greenbury Point.