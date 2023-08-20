Annapolis residents appreciate and support the Naval Academy and are happy to have it in Historic Annapolis, but we want to be mindful of the cultural resources and the need to protect Greenbury Point from being developed into a Navy golf course. It is an important piece of American history.

Annapolis was founded in 1649 near what is now Greenbury Point Conservation Area on the Severn River across from the Naval Academy. Anne Arundel County was also founded there in 1650. The Battle of the Severn was fought in the vicinity in 1655. Several books tell of a fort being on the peninsula before 1700. Before 1649, it was a hunting ground for the Susquehannock Indians.