Having perhaps run out of dissidents and business leaders to disappear, the Chinese government has now moved on to disappearing its data. The Chinese economy has hit a rough patch. For many years, the country had enjoyed rapid growth and ever-rising living standards, but even before the pandemic hit, the economy appeared to be losing steam. Then the bounce back expected after the government’s draconian “zero covid” policies ended never came.

Instead, some economic measures have grown appreciably worse.

The official unemployment rate for 16-to-24-year-olds, for instance, hit a record high each month this year, landing at 21.3 percent in June. Initially, China’s political leadership addressed young people’s bleak job prospects rather unsympathetically, by lecturing new college grads to lower their expectations and “eat bitterness” (i.e., toughen up).

But eventually the government discovered a simple way to solve the problem of high youth unemployment: Pretend it doesn’t exist.

On Tuesday, the government announced that surveys used to collect jobless data must be “further improved and optimized.” Methodological debates have apparently arisen over which young people should really be counted as unemployed, a spokesperson said, since so many of them are supposed to be spending their time studying anyway. So the government is suspending publication of the numbers altogether, alongside other age-related labor metrics.

To be clear, China watchers have basically never taken state statistics at face value. Official data have always been assumed to be manipulated and massaged to suit the Chinese Communist Party’s preferred narrative; and those record-high numbers for youth unemployment, bad as they were, were already suspected of understating the problem.

But it’s hard to imagine a redder red flag than eliminating the data altogether.

However bad the numbers had previously been expected to be, investors and the general public can now reasonably assume they’re worse. We know this thanks to the Austan Goolsbee rule of data: Nobody hides good news.

Goolsbee, who became the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago in January, actually made this observation last year. At the time, the Chinese government appeared to be merely delaying release of some embarrassing metrics (gross domestic product, house prices, other numbers) during a high-profile Communist Party congress. “If there was a little bit of wiggle room, you’d think they would wiggle it and just release the numbers,” Goolsbee said.

The Chinese government has not only nuked its own data; it has also tried to quash independently produced statistics and analyses. For example, last year, ahead of that same party confab, it instructed foreign banks operating in the country to avoid publishing economic reports on anything that might be considered politically sensitive. Such as, presumably, how the economy was not doing great.

More recently, a government official appeared to dispute even inconvenient trends already revealed by official state data. Not long after government statistics showed prices falling into deflationary territory, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Fu Linghui said last week, “There is no deflation in the Chinese economy, and there will be no deflation in the future.”

If a price falls in a forest and no one reports it, does it make a sound?

It’s easy to mock the doctoring or deletion of unflattering data halfway around the world. But this authoritarian behavior is certainly not unique to China, nor even to non-Western countries. Transparent numbers and the professionals who produce them have been hounded all over.

Witness the ongoing persecution of Greek statistician Andreas Georgiou, for the sin of accurately reporting his country’s debt figures back in 2010. Or, for that matter, the Trump administration’s decision to blow up an independent statistics agency after it published research related to the president’s trade wars and tax cuts.

Or the many efforts to obfuscate the toll of covid-19. This happened in both China and the United States — in red states and blue ones.

Right now the Chinese government presumably hopes that obscuring the full extent of its challenges will preserve confidence among the Chinese public and reassure any foreign investors feeling uneasy about the country’s future.

In reality, the opposite is likely true. Hiding data not only implies something very worrisome about near-term economic conditions (that Goolsbee rule). It also reveals something deeply broken and dysfunctional about the country’s governance and ability to communicate credibly when things go wrong. This may further grind down confidence and scare off investors, for much longer than any cyclical slowdown would otherwise last.