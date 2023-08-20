Listen 7 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows last week filed a petition to move Georgia’s racketeering case against him from state court in Fulton County to the federal court for the Northern District of Georgia. He was granted an evidentiary hearing on Aug. 28. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The removal request raises a host of issues regarding him and former president Donald Trump in the case alleging a conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Meadows will need to produce evidence to justify removal at an Aug. 28 hearing.

While all 19 defendants, facing a total of 41 counts, are charged with state law violations, a federal statute allows a defendant in certain circumstances to “remove” the case to federal court. The reason behind the statute, according to an American Bar Association (ABA) article, was to “to protect those who worked for the federal government, whether directly or indirectly, in the event that they were sued or prosecuted for conduct performed while working in their capacity as a federal officer or working under the direct control and supervision of a federal officer.”

To protect against meddling “with federal operations, which could occur if states were permitted to prosecute state officials in cases involving their official federal duties,” the ABA explains, federal officials could at least find a federal court and jury to adjudicate their case.

In case of removal, criminal indictment would still be brought under state law, but defendants would be tried in a federal courtroom with a federal judge presiding. If convicted in this case, Meadows and other defendants would be punished under state law, and their sentences would not be pardonable under federal law.

Why seek removal to federal court? In the case of Meadows (and perhaps other defendants), the motive might be nothing more than jury-shopping. Legal scholars Laurence H. Tribe, Donald Ayer and Dennis Aftergut explained in a recent Atlantic article that a defendant removing his case to federal court would “get a shot at a jury pool drawn from the entire Northern District of Georgia and not just from Fulton County, which is seated in purple-to-blue Atlanta.”

Defendants seeking removal to federal court might also think there could be an advantage in putting a state court prosecutor on unfamiliar turf in a federal courtroom, or they might prefer that the judge conduct the voir dire interview of prospective jurors (as is the case in federal court), not the attorneys (as is done in state court).

If Meadows thought he’d get a break in finding a more friendly judge, however, he might be disappointed. If Meadows succeeds in removing the case, state court Judge Scott F. McAfee, appointed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp just this year, would be out; seasoned U.S. District Court Judge Steve C. Jones, appointed by President Barack Obama, would be in. To the extent that the Trump gang thinks there are “Trump” judges and “Obama” judges, Meadows might have preferred to try his luck with McAfee.

In any event, Meadows’s effort to scramble into federal court might well fail. The relevant statute, U.S. Code 28 Section 1(a), allows removal only if the defendant was a “officer (or any person acting under that officer) of the United States or of any agency thereof … for or relating to any act under color of such office.” Neither Trump nor Meadows, however, had any constitutional duties regarding state certification of Trump’s own election. The Framers parceled out election duties to the states, the electoral college and Congress, but not the president himself.

Moreover, in seeking removal, a defendant must also show that he has a “colorable” defense under federal law, such as immunity. In Mesa v. California, the Supreme Court in 1989 held that mail truck drivers charged with misdemeanor manslaughter could not get into federal court even though they were performing their assigned duties: driving mail trucks. Since the defendants lacked a federal defense to their charges, the court declined to allow “removal of state criminal prosecutions of federal officers and thereby impose potentially extraordinary burdens on the States when absolutely no federal question is even at issue in such prosecutions.”

This is where Meadows, and Trump if he tries to follow Meadows’s gambit, likely will falter. They lack a viable defense, such as presidential immunity, in trying to overturn the 2020 election, according to multiple judges.

Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan in D.C. held last November, “If Former President Trump disrupted the certification of the electoral vote count, as Plaintiffs allege here, such actions would not constitute executive action in defense of the Constitution.” And in a separate federal case in Washington, Judge Amit P. Mehta rejected Trump’s claim to absolute immunity against civil suits. “After all, the President’s actions here do not relate to his duties of faithfully executing the laws, conducting foreign affairs, commanding the armed forces, or managing the Executive Branch.” Mehta added: “These are unofficial acts, so the separation-of-powers concerns that justify the President’s broad immunity are not present here.”

Going back to 1982, in Nixon v. Fitzgerald, the Supreme Court made clear that whatever immunity a president might enjoy must at the very least concern conduct within the “outer perimeter” of his duties. Since Trump and his cronies had no right to interfere with Georgia’s election process, their actions remain far beyond the “outer perimeter” of their duties. Removal should therefore fail.

Trump might not take the Meadows route. (The law is murky as to whether some, but not other defendants, could “stay behind” if one defendant’s case is removed to federal court.) Trump seems to think judges appointed by Democrats (such as Obama-appointed Jones) won’t be fair; he has also shown hostility toward judges of color (Jones is Black, McAfee is White). Trump will need to decide whether to chew up time — part of a delay strategy — in litigating removal or steer clear of Jones.

The legal precedents are not the only reason Meadows’s removal petition should be rejected. In a broader sense, removal would injure the people of Fulton County, where the alleged crimes were committed. They would lose the right to have the case tried in their locale by a prosecutor of their choosing, under a judge who will stand for reelection next year and with a jury of their fellow residents.

Let’s not forget that this case arises in a particular context, in a state tarnished by its long history of voter suppression, racial violence and segregation. Anthony Michael Kreis, an assistant law professor at Georgia State University, writing Aug. 15 in the New York Times, reminded us that for most of Georgia’s history:

The political process was neither free nor fair, as citizens were prevented from voting and lawful votes were discounted. The Southern Redeemers refused to recognize their opponents as legitimate electoral players. And conservatives abandoned the rule of law, engaging in intimidation and political violence to extinguish the power of multiracial political coalitions. At bottom, the theory behind the Fulton County indictment accuses Mr. Trump and his allies of some of these same offenses. . . . Mr. Trump and his allies could not accept that an emerging multiracial coalition of voters across the state rejected him. Election deniers focused on Atlanta, a city whose Black residents total about half the population, as the place where Georgia’s election was purportedly stolen. The dangerous mix of racial grievance and authoritarian impulses left Trump loyalists feeling justified to concoct the fake electors scheme and imploring the General Assembly to go into a special session to arbitrarily undo the will of Georgians.

This trial would be a unique opportunity to redeem Georgia and achieve a measure of racial justice for Fulton County residents whose poll workers were targeted in the election-overturning effort and whose votes Trump sought to negate.