Lonnie G. Bunch III is secretary of the Smithsonian Institution. As a historian, I have always felt that a full, unvarnished, honest telling of history is the only way for us to move forward as a people, as a nation and as institutions. All of us are profoundly shaped by the past, for good and for ill, and the Smithsonian — like so many other museums and universities — is grappling with a legacy once deemed acceptable but that is so clearly ethically wrong today.

The Post’s recent coverage regarding the human remains still housed in our collections is certainly illustrative of the Smithsonian’s darkest history. This is our inheritance, and we accept the responsibility to address these wrongs to the fullest extent possible.

Anthropologist Ales Hrdlicka served as the head of the Smithsonian’s physical anthropology division from 1903 to 1941, when the majority of the human remains in our collections were obtained. During Hrdlicka’s four decades at the institution, he oversaw the acquisition of hundreds of human brains and thousands of other remains. The overwhelming majority of these remains were taken without the consent of the deceased or their family members, and Hrdlicka took particular interest in the remains of Indigenous people and people of color to undergird his search for scientific evidence of white superiority.

It was abhorrent and dehumanizing work, and it was carried out under the Smithsonian’s name. As secretary of the Smithsonian, I condemn these past actions and apologize for the pain caused by Hrdlicka and others at the institution who acted unethically in the name of science, regardless of the era in which their actions occurred.

I recognize, too, that the Smithsonian is responsible both for the original work of Hrdlicka and others who subscribed to his beliefs, and for the failure to return the remains he collected to descendant communities in the decades since.

The Smithsonian has been working to repatriate human remains in our collections for more than 30 years, and efforts to expand and accelerate that work are well underway. Even before the National Museum of the American Indian Act was passed, in 1989, the National Museum of Natural History had been voluntarily returning objects and human remains to Native American tribes. Since the passage of the act in 1989 and its amendment in 1996, the Smithsonian has repatriated the remains of more than 5,000 people.

To date, we have focused on the repatriation of Native American remains to comply with federal law, but earlier this year, the Smithsonian established its Human Remains Task Force to develop an institutional policy that addresses the future of all human remains still held in our collections. That task force consists of leading experts from the Smithsonian and other educational institutions with similar legacies. It will complete its work by the end of this year and produce recommendations on the care of human remains in our collections, our obligations to the communities where they originated, and the process we should follow in returning the remains of people who did not consent to becoming museum property. The task force will also make recommendations on the types of research on human remains that we will allow in the future. Their work will build on my 2022 policy enabling the return of unethically acquired artifacts to their communities of origin.

Our forthcoming policy will finally recognize these remains not as objects to be studied but as human beings to be honored. It is a long-overdue shift, and I regret that human bodies were ever treated with such disrespect at our institution.

Concerning the brains of individuals brought to the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis, and the remains of other Filipino citizens in our possession, we are in discussions with the Philippine government and the National Museum of the Philippines to determine the best course of action. This has been our practice in working with foreign governments on the return of human remains from their countries.

Conversations are ongoing across our museums and research centers about how to accomplish more, making sure not to re-victimize communities that have already been harmed by the institution’s unethical practices of the past. While we are committed to developing an overarching policy for repatriation and standardizing that process to the extent possible, it is critical that we let the wishes of each community steer the process. There are, of course, a host of legal and logistical challenges that we will sort out, but we are committed to this work.