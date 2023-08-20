Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

For nearly a decade, almost 50 migrants have died or disappeared on average each week trying to reach European shores aboard rickety boats in the Mediterranean. This year, the weekly toll has spiked to about 70, mostly asylum seekers fleeing African and Middle Eastern nations where post-pandemic poverty and desperation are exacerbated by despotism and chaos, the war in Ukraine, and climate change. In June, more than 600 drowned when a single ship capsized off the coast of Greece.

Migrants who manage to survive the treacherous journey face a reception in Europe and Britain that is increasingly tepid and often hostile. Restrictive immigration measures have long struck a resonant chord among populists there, as in the United States. As migrant numbers have surged, so have steps in London, Brussels and other European capitals to impede their unauthorized entry and accelerate the rate at which they are processed and expelled.

Stoked by politicians seeking electoral advantage, some of those efforts are gratuitous or cruel. Others are simply unwise. Several moves in particular — both in Britain and a deal struck by the European Union — are wrongheaded and could yield unwelcome consequences.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party, in power since 2010, faces steep odds in the general election likely to be held next year. His agenda includes a promise to slash the number of migrants arriving on small boats, which generally depart from Calais, across the English Channel in France. More than 100,000 have arrived on British shores using that route over the past five years.

In pursuit of his goal, Mr. Sunak has pushed extreme policies that are likely to subject migrants to danger. British courts have blocked him in one instance and public health considerations in another, but he persists.

Mr. Sunak has embraced the idea of warehousing hundreds of asylum seekers on a floating barge moored on England’s south coast. Under the government’s plan, the barge, the Bibby Stockholm, is to house up to 500 migrants, more than twice its number of rooms.

The first asylum seekers were moved aboard earlier this month, ostensibly to spare the government the higher price of hotels. The move took place despite concerns from Britain’s main firefighters union, which warned that the barge is a “potential deathtrap.” The scheme was short-lived. Just four days after migrants started arriving, they were removed when the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease was detected in the Bibby Stockholm’s water system. British officials vowed to press ahead once they have resolved the problem, which they described as a blip.

The barge episode is a stunt intended to demonstrate Mr. Sunak’s determination to deal with a challenge that animates some in his base. Even at full capacity, however, the vessel would hold barely 1 percent of the roughly 50,000 migrants now housed in British hotels — at a cost to taxpayers of roughly $7.6 million per day.

The smarter move would be to streamline Britain’s processing time for asylum seekers, which is longer than in other big European countries, notably Germany and France. Instead, Mr. Sunak and his allies have doubled down on a showy strategy that features draconian and legally dubious steps.

Specifically, they have struck a deal to send migrants to Rwanda, where, if granted asylum, they would be ineligible to apply in Britain. As of early last month, London had paid Rwanda roughly $180 million in development funding. To justify its approach, Mr. Sunak’s government has insisted refugees would be safe in Rwanda, airbrushing the African country’s poor human rights record. A British court blocked the deal, ruling that Rwanda cannot be considered a “safe third country” for asylum seekers. The government is appealing that decision.

Through it all, Mr. Sunak’s prospects of retaining his job have barely budged; his Conservative Party is polling roughly 20 percentage points behind its main rival, the Labour Party.

It is true that foreign-born residents of Britain account for a sharply higher share of the population than they have in years, nearly 15 percent. The country has a right to adopt policies that deter unauthorized entry. It is also the case, however, that Britain faces an acute labor shortage that has contributed to the country’s anemic economy. Migrants can help alleviate that shortage.

Taking a page from the Sunak outsourcing playbook, the European Union has reached an egregious agreement to pay about $110 million to Tunisia, whose Mediterranean beaches have served as a jumping-off point this year for tens of thousands of migrants, most of them headed for Italy as a gateway into Europe. In return, Tunisia’s president, Kais Saied, has pledged to cooperate with Europe on curbing the departures.

The accord was pushed by Italy’s right-wing prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, who was elected on a platform that included cracking down on migrant arrivals. Yet more than 100,000 have landed in Italy so far this year, double the number at the same time in 2022. And it is not clear that the E.U.’s deal will be effective.