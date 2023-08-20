Share Comment on this story Comment

In her Aug. 16 op-ed, “Is this indictment of Trump one too many?,” Ruth Marcus asked, “Why stop at Georgia?” and admitted to a bias toward federal prosecutors. In answer to the first, it seems quite unlikely that other states will undertake the rigorous 2½-year investigation that Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis did. In answer to the second, Ms. Marcus complained about lack of professionalism in bringing a late-night indictment. Why not, if Ms. Willis wanted some media attention in finishing the case?

But, more generally, only a state case retains a conviction in the face of a possible federal pardon. And the Georgia indictment might be sprawling, but it encompasses the whole alleged conspiracy in a way that special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment does not. That’s immensely important for public understanding of the extent of the lies.

And finally, Ms. Marcus’s case against the Georgia prosecution ignored the fact we are dealing with a dangerous enterprise that should be uncovered in its entirety. The real question is: Is any number of times enough?

Robert L. Benson, Washington

Ruth Marcus suggested that the Georgia indictment of former president Donald Trump might be unnecessary in light of the federal indictments obtained by special counsel Jack Smith. Ms. Marcus asked: “What’s the ‘substantial Georgia interest’ implicated here that has been left ‘demonstrably unvindicated’?” I can think of many such interests, as follows:

• Georgia has an interest in prosecuting participants besides Mr. Trump who are accused of attempting to overturn the election results. Georgia seeks to hold accountable 18 such individuals; the latest federal indictment named only six co-conspirators, and they were not indicted.

• The Georgia indictment uses Georgia laws to reach conduct that is not covered by the federal cases. Most significant are the charges of conspiracy, making false statements, filing false documents and soliciting public officers to violate their oaths. The Georgia indictment reaches conduct in other states only to prove the existence of a conspiracy.

• Though the state and federal cases involve a federal election, Georgia has a strong interest in protecting Georgia officials and election workers — who were targeted by the most egregious alleged behavior.

• Georgia’s interests regarding the former president himself would go unvindicated if Mr. Trump were acquitted of federal charges. In this regard, the Georgia statutes appear to be better tailored to fit the alleged conduct.

• Georgia’s interests with respect to Mr. Trump would go unvindicated if the former president received a federal pardon. Mr. Trump, if convicted, would be much less likely to receive a state pardon.

Michael A. Lee, Towson

The Aug. 16 editorial “A wider lens” and Ruth Marcus’s op-ed, “Is this indictment of Trump one too many?,” were too focused on the law and locking up former president Donald Trump and his alleged co-conspirators instead of the more important issue: how to best convince a skeptical public that our democratic institutions are worth fighting for and can be trusted.

Our forefathers knew that national and democratic institutions at the local and national levels are the most convincing trust-building tools we have to promote the rule of law, accountability and American-style democracy. This includes our courts and the media at both levels.

In the real world outside of D.C., people personally know those who make democratic institutions work at the local level. In most cases, that means they trust them to do the right thing.

Thus, the best argument for Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis’s indictment is that it broadens the accountability lens to promote more public trust in our democratic institutions and the rule of law — at the local and national levels. Let the indictments flow when both state and national laws are believed to have been broken. Democracy — American-style — takes a village.