According to Beijing authorities (and some Taipei opposition figures), the potential election of current Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te as president in January could spark the biggest crisis yet in cross-strait relations — and potentially lead to war. But Lai’s recent visit to the United States showed that these warnings are overblown. China is attacking Lai because he is reasonable, not because he’s a hothead. That makes him much harder for Beijing to undermine.

China’s foreign ministry complained loudly before Lai, who is also referred to as William Lai, visited New York City and San Francisco this month — visits referred to by the Americans and the Taiwanese as “transit” stops on his way to and from Peru. This diplomatic terminology is used because Washington and Taipei do not have formal diplomatic relations. But that didn’t stop Beijing from calling Lai an “independence separatist” and a “troublemaker” and threatening “forceful measures” in response. Chinese officials even told Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Lai’s ascendance could harm U.S.-China relations.

Lai dispelled that notion at a luncheon with members of the Taiwanese-American community in New York that I attended last weekend. Outside the hotel, pro-Beijing protesters shouted insults about Lai’s Democratic People’s Party (DPP), similar to what happened in March when President Tsai Ing-wen was visiting. But inside the room, Lai’s speech was carefully crafted to send a firm but conventional message.

“The acts of support from across the world indicate that Taiwan is now a pivotal member of the international community; peace in the Taiwan Strait is a matter of global security,” he said. “When Taiwan is safe, the world is safe; when there is peace in the Taiwan Strait, there is peace in the world.”

He talked about Taiwan’s path from dictatorship to democracy, as well as the small island’s notable economic and technological accomplishments. He expressed solidarity with other democracies and gratitude for their assistance. He pledged to support other democracies under attack and pointed to Taiwan’s extensive assistance to Ukraine since last year’s Russian invasion. He called on all Taiwanese to come together.

“We aim to protect Taiwan, facilitate democracy, peace, and prosperity, and allow generations of Taiwanese people to breathe the air of freedom,” he said. “To reach our goals, we must stand in solidarity domestically and internationally.”

Lai did not mention China in his speech. When discussing cross-strait relations, he reiterated Tsai’s policies word for word. Lai is presenting himself to Taiwanese voters and the international community as a symbol of continuity, promising to maintain the status quo. In an interview with Bloomberg this past week, Lai stated clearly that he does not intend to seek formal independence if elected president.

“We must abide by the truth … which is Taiwan is already a sovereign, independent country called the Republic of China,” he said. “It is not part of the People’s Republic of China. The ROC and PRC are not subordinate to one another. It is not necessary to declare independence.”

Again, this is exactly the current president’s position. Lai took other steps to limit the things Beijing could complain about while he was in the United States. He didn’t meet with any Biden administration officials, other than those who represent the American Institute in Taiwan, Washington’s unofficial diplomatic outpost. He politely declined invitations for meetings with members of Congress. His public events were scant.

This hardly seems like a man whose election could, as one opposition politician claimed, “open the doors to hell.” Lai’s caution might be attributable in part to his relative inexperience in foreign policy. The former doctor came up through local politics and is learning diplomacy on the job.

Lai also surely understands that the Taiwanese people have a variety of views about how to engage China and none want to see tensions escalate. Although Lai is currently leading in the polls, opposition candidates who are much friendlier to Beijing might be able to amass a majority if the three top contenders chose one to rally around.

The Chinese government is already heavily interfering in Lai’s election, as it has been doing in every Taiwanese election for years through economic pressure, military intimidation, political corruption, disinformation and other methods. Beijing professes to want to solve the Taiwan issue through negotiation and dialogue, but has never once agreed to meet with Tsai during her nearly eight years as president. Beijing claims this is because Tsai won’t confirm what’s known as “the 1992 consensus,” which essentially asserts that Taiwan is part of China.

For Beijing, the problem is not really what Lai says or promises to do as president. The election of a third consecutive DPP administration would confirm that Beijing’s attempts to bring Taiwan under its closer control through coercion and intimidation are failing, former assistant defense secretary for Indo-Pacific security affairs Randy Schriver told me.

“It’s part of a trend where Beijing’s constituency in Taiwan for any kind of reunification as ‘One China’ is gone — and they helped destroy it,” he said.

The narrative about Lai being dangerously pro-independence is also obsolete because, as Lai explained, the Taiwanese independence movement has evolved over decades. Taiwan’s de facto independence is something younger Taiwanese were born into and see no need to jettison.