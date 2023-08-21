Regarding Eugene Robinson’s Aug. 15 op-ed, “Climate change came for Maui. We’re all next.”:
Imagine yourself in this devastating situation. Realize that scores of people in Maui have similar stories to tell. The fortunate folks can relate the stories.
This level of horror is an inherent piece of climate disruption, in which enormous, sudden climate events cause death and destruction, and recovery costs millions.
Maui is our obvious call for robust climate mitigation. We need to ditch fossil fuels, eliminate fossil-fuel subsidies and refuse to invest in these dirty companies. A thorough transition to clean energy is essential. We have no choice.
It is ironic that a town called Paradise and a place thought of as paradise both fell victim to horrendous climate disasters. We cannot continue on this path. We must be brave and bold as we declare a climate emergency.
Sally Courtright, Albany, N.Y.