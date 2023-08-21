Share Comment on this story Comment

Regarding Eugene Robinson’s Aug. 15 op-ed, “Climate change came for Maui. We’re all next.”: The nightmare in Maui reminds one of the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. Both disasters were sudden and catastrophic, destroying a wide swath of buildings and killing dozens of people. Friends of a friend were driving to escape the fire in Paradise when a traffic jam stalled their progress. They abandoned the car and ran, carrying a few personal items to safety.

Imagine yourself in this devastating situation. Realize that scores of people in Maui have similar stories to tell. The fortunate folks can relate the stories.

This level of horror is an inherent piece of climate disruption, in which enormous, sudden climate events cause death and destruction, and recovery costs millions.

Maui is our obvious call for robust climate mitigation. We need to ditch fossil fuels, eliminate fossil-fuel subsidies and refuse to invest in these dirty companies. A thorough transition to clean energy is essential. We have no choice.

It is ironic that a town called Paradise and a place thought of as paradise both fell victim to horrendous climate disasters. We cannot continue on this path. We must be brave and bold as we declare a climate emergency.