Regarding the Aug. 8 front-page article “Uptick in covid, but a decline in free testing”: The significant decline in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths offers hope for brighter days. But that hope is tempered by the concurrent expiration of policies that saved lives and reduced poverty during the pandemic yet were relegated to “temporary” status.

Coronavirus tests offer a case in point.

Since the end of the public health emergency, free tests are again the exception rather than the rule. The cost to some families is considerable, and the lapse in other health and economic supports makes it worse.

Parents and caregivers forced to travel long distances for free tests must arrange child care. That’s hard enough for families already experiencing severe provider shortages but will be infinitely more challenging at the end of next month, when federal child-care funds expire and about 70,000 child-care centers nationwide face closure.

People without paid leave — 60 percent of workers with the lowest wages, who are disproportionately people of color, do not have a single paid sick day — risk losing income to get free tests, let alone stay home if they’re sick or care for loved ones.

Front-line workers who can’t work remotely and don’t have access to paid leave or child care will face an even greater risk of contracting and/or spreading illness if they can’t test.

Viruses ebb and flow, but our nation’s commitment to better health and economic opportunity cannot waver. By placing families and children at the center of our nation’s policy agenda, we can make affordable health care, accessible child care and expanded paid leave permanent for all.

Jennifer Ng’andu, Trenton, N.J.

The writer is a managing director at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

We understand that people want to stop thinking about the coronavirus.

We do, too.

But with the virus still killing hundreds and hospitalizing thousands every week in the United States, public health departments don’t have that luxury.

Coronavirus tests are among our first lines of defense against the spread of severe disease. So even though the national public health emergency has expired, our respective health departments are still doing everything possible to provide free tests to people who need but can’t afford them.

In the Southern Nevada Health District, which serves Las Vegas and other jurisdictions within Clark County, residents can receive five free tests a month via vending machines located throughout the county that have collectively dispensed more than 23,000 free tests since last year. We have distributed nearly 100,000 free tests to community partners who ensure that people who have difficulty accessing and affording tests, such as those with disabilities or experiencing homelessness, can still get them.

Mecklenburg County’s Covid Response Unit has distributed 120,000 free tests in Charlotte and surrounding communities, including more than 14,000 last month. We will continue these programs as long as our test inventory lasts.

Las Vegas and Charlotte are 2,200 miles apart, but there is no distance between our collective commitment: Everyone, regardless of income or neighborhood, deserves the opportunity for good health.

Fermin Leguen, Las Vegas

The writer is health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

Raynard Washington, Charlotte

The writer is director of the Mecklenburg County Health Department.

