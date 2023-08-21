(Michelle Kondrich/The Washington Post) Opinion

Steven B. Gerrard is the Mark Hopkins professor of philosophy at Williams College. The torches are aflame, and the castles of higher education are being stormed: Burn down legacy admissions! I teach my students never to begin with a cliché, but it’s appropriate here, as the arguments against legacy admissions are clichés, matters of myth and superficial branding, not of reason. In reality, at highly selective liberal arts colleges, legacy admissions benefit everyone — especially those not historically welcome at these citadels.

Universities such as Harvard might operate differently, so my analysis applies only to colleges like the one I attended (Amherst) and the one where I teach (Williams). But it has broader implications.

The great myth: Legacy admissions are the enemy of diversity, institutionalizing privilege at everyone else’s expense. The surprising truth: Legacy admissions do not harm diversity. They enhance it.

Well over half the applicants to highly selective colleges could shine equally as students. How, then, do admissions officers decide who gets the golden ring? They always say they are constructing a class. A freshman cohort consisting only of science nerds or political activists or athletes would not make a genuine liberal arts college. And demographics are part of that construction.

If the legacy student took the place of a first-generation student, I would light the torches myself. But that’s not the way it works. At least at the colleges I am talking about, no legacy is admitted at the expense of a first-generation student; they are admitted at the expense of other privileged students who have other excellent options.

The corporate lawyer’s daughter attending the elite Phillips Academy boarding school in Andover, Mass., is not competing against the factory worker’s son from West Virginia’s Charleston High School (which I attended). She is competing against her equally privileged classmate. And if that classmate is beaten out because the corporate lawyer went to Williams, that classmate will then have to go to another highly selective college, or, tragically, to a merely selective college.

Furthermore, legacy admissions contribute to the sense of community at small liberal arts colleges. When our students metamorphose into alumni, they do not leave us behind. They still feel part of our intergenerational community. Most alumni at some point happily contemplate the possibility of their offspring wearing their school colors, whether that ultimately happens or not. (And, thanks to previous affirmative action, this community now includes a significant number of alumni of color. It would be a bitter irony if, just when affirmative action is eliminated and alumni of color’s children are finally candidates for legacy admissions, that ladder, too, should be kicked away.)

This sense of community benefits everyone, most especially those who are not from privileged backgrounds. Consider one of the chief advantages of attending a highly selective liberal arts college: the network. A student from a privileged background can always call his uncle or his parents’ friends for advice or an internship. He doesn’t need the advantage of a highly selective college. But a first-generation Williams sophomore can call any Williams graduate and almost always get through, gaining through her hard work some of the advantages her privileged classmates simply inherited. She especially benefits from the sense of community. Many factors contribute to this, and legacy admissions might be only one, but this intergenerational loyalty and inheritance of social capital are real, and what is real should count.

What do we find in the opposing corner? Symbolism. Marketing. Propaganda. Public relations posturing. (Only those with a fondness for clichés would call it virtue signaling.) The message to high school students: Welcome to the elite! No one by birth has a better chance than you! To the public: We might charge $65,000 a year, but we are for the proletariat! (Yes, only old college grads say “proletariat,” but you know what I mean.) To alumni: See how good your old school is! By the way, click on this link to donate.

Divesting from legacy admissions (and loudly proclaiming it to the world) is a lot easier than doing the real work of making admissions fair: reaching out to neighborhoods and schools that haven’t heard of your institution, partnering with community colleges, recruiting veterans with the same fervor you bring to recruiting athletes, and contributing talent and money to the difficult, multigenerational task of genuinely educating all elementary school students regardless of their Zip code. This is not to say that some of the colleges that boast of eliminating legacy admissions aren’t doing that work, but if they are, why add empty symbolism to the mix?

Never has respect for higher education in our country been so low. There are many reasons, including stratospheric tuition and genuine admissions scandals. (Varsity Blues, anyone?) But one serious reason is that the public no longer believes universities are engaged in the objective search for truth, that they merely spew propaganda for their preferred political tribe.

There is some truth to that, but higher education hasn’t wholly given in to a world of sound bites and irrationality yet, and it must not give in if it is to regain any authority. Every time a college or university trades reason for myth, the ivy on our walls begins to wither. The question of legacy admissions is admittedly minor, affecting extraordinarily few people. But the question of following bad arguments and political pressures is not minor: It is (or should be) at the heart of higher education.

So douse the torches, keep legacy admissions and get to work.