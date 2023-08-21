Regarding Karen Tumulty’s Aug. 15 op-ed, “Pence trades in his fealty for fierceness”:
The next time a Trump supporter publicly calls Mr. Pence a “traitor,” he should “fiercely” respond by saying, “Despite threats against my life and my family, I stood up for the Constitution on Jan. 6 while your ‘hero,’ in his mad quest to illegally hang on to his power, attempted to orchestrate a coup and tried for the first time in our history to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. As an American, you should be ashamed to be supporting a would-be autocrat, who would destroy our democracy.”
That’s a “fierceness” that could possibly restore the Republican Party, which has lost its way.
Norman Michael Harman, Harpers Ferry, W.Va.