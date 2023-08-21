The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Mike Pence could be fierce

August 21, 2023 at 2:07 p.m. EDT
Former vice president and presidential candidate Mike Pence on Aug. 18 in Atlanta. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)

Regarding Karen Tumulty’s Aug. 15 op-ed, “Pence trades in his fealty for fierceness”:

If former vice president Mike Pence truly wants “us to restore a threshold of civility in public life,” then he should stop sitting on the fence between his “fealty” and his “fierceness” and come right out and denounce the former president and his followers for being antidemocratic and anti-constitutional.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The next time a Trump supporter publicly calls Mr. Pence a “traitor,” he should “fiercely” respond by saying, “Despite threats against my life and my family, I stood up for the Constitution on Jan. 6 while your ‘hero,’ in his mad quest to illegally hang on to his power, attempted to orchestrate a coup and tried for the first time in our history to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. As an American, you should be ashamed to be supporting a would-be autocrat, who would destroy our democracy.”

That’s a “fierceness” that could possibly restore the Republican Party, which has lost its way.

Norman Michael Harman, Harpers Ferry, W.Va.

Loading...