If former vice president Mike Pence truly wants “us to restore a threshold of civility in public life,” then he should stop sitting on the fence between his “fealty” and his “fierceness” and come right out and denounce the former president and his followers for being antidemocratic and anti-constitutional.

The next time a Trump supporter publicly calls Mr. Pence a “traitor,” he should “fiercely” respond by saying, “Despite threats against my life and my family, I stood up for the Constitution on Jan. 6 while your ‘hero,’ in his mad quest to illegally hang on to his power, attempted to orchestrate a coup and tried for the first time in our history to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. As an American, you should be ashamed to be supporting a would-be autocrat, who would destroy our democracy.”