For a long time, church was where Perry got that community. A pastor’s kid, he attended services all through his upbringing and even after leaving the nest. He was never exactly sure of every bit of dogma, he writes, “but belonging to a congregation seemed essential.”

In 2016, however, he began fading away from the church. Partly it was to do with Donald Trump and how Christianity got mixed up with him; partly it was to do with unsavory church policies that came to light. But none of it was to do with the joy of singing in a congregation or helping bear a neighbor’s burden.

“My upbringing makes me particularly inclined to see a church-sized hole in American life,” Perry writes. “But as a middle-aged American in the middle of the country, I don’t think that hole is just in my imagination.”

What is just in Perry’s imagination — for now — is the “church of the nones” substitute that could fill that hole. The vision in his essay is caring, communal and lovely.

Lord, hasten the day.

Chaser: Contributing columnist Kate Cohen is less warm and fuzzy about the church. She asked in March why we still tolerate so much of its bigotry.

Taiwanese continuity, Mexican change

To hear his opponents describe him, Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te is reckless and dangerous and could, if elected president (one opposition official said), “open the doors to hell.”

Josh attended a luncheon with Lai last weekend and listened to a “firm but conventional message” that tracked exactly along Taiwan’s long-standing stance: Taiwan’s safety and the world’s safety are linked, Taiwan is already sovereign, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera.

That, Josh observes, is the real issue: “China is attacking Lai because he is reasonable, not because he’s a hothead. That makes him much harder for Beijing to undermine.”

Meanwhile, across the world, the woman shaking up Mexican politics is a little more colorful. David Ignatius, reporting from Mexico City, describes presidential candidate Xóchitl Gálvez as “funny, profane and inspiring”; you can come to your own conclusions reading about how she dresses up as a T. rex to protest “Jurassic era” policies.

David is as impressed by her substance as her style. He paints her as a staunch defender of democracy, and he’s intrigued by her “populism of the center.” Her upbringing as an Indigenous woman in one of the capital’s most violent areas makes her all the more compelling.

Come for the wisecracks about balls and ovaries. Stay for the ambitious social reform to make Mexico’s economy more equitable.

Chaser: To return to Asia, Catherine Rampell writes that China has been hiding economic data. And we all know nobody hides flattering data.

From contributing columnist Ruy Teixeira’s analysis of Democrats’ ostensible firewall with White degree holders — which he argues might be shakier than it seems.

First off, the votes of White liberal and White conservative college graduates pretty much cancel each other out, like equivalent subexpressions in a freshman-level math class. That basically leaves White moderates, and Ruy says they’re “more mixed in their views” — leaning D on abortion, say, but R on climate.

Ruy’s piece is full of interesting data that all points to the same conclusion: “This group is not a lock for Biden.”

Chaser: Speaking of college, Steven B. Gerrard, a professor of philosophy at Williams College, stakes out an un-trendy opinion: With the right fixes, legacy admissions can be a good thing.

Less politics

Last week, some wild Post reporting revealed the existence of the Smithsonian Institution’s “racial brain collection,” a trove of human remains collected mostly from Black and Indigenous people during the last century that was meant to prove bunk theories of White superiority — a trove that still exists today.

This week, Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III writes that this is his institution’s darkest history: “This is our inheritance, and we accept the responsibility to address these wrongs to the fullest extent possible.”

The Smithsonian is planning the repatriation of the remains it still holds. It’s a project that has been underway for years, but Bunch writes that speeding it up — like the reckoning that will follow these revelations — is long overdue.

Smartest, fastest

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s… The Bye-Ku.

Open your hymnals

Turn to “Don’t Stop Believin’”

Or then again, do

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. See you tomorrow!