Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Anthony Casey is a law professor at the University of Chicago and director of the school’s Center on Law and Finance. Edward Morrison is a law professor at Columbia University and a member of the National Bankruptcy Conference and a director of Columbia’s Richman Center for Business, Law and Public Policy.

The Supreme Court recently announced that it will review Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy settlement, which would release the company’s owners, the Sackler family, from future civil liability for the harms they imposed on millions of opioid victims. Some see this as an opportunity to vindicate victims and prevent abusive bankruptcy settlements. That is wrong.

The reality is that the Supreme Court’s review comes at a major cost to opioid victims, potentially delaying compensation they would receive by months or even years. It might also cost the entire legal system. If the court rejects the settlement in this case, it would cripple our bankruptcy courts, which play a key role in remedying mistreatment of mass tort victims by our legal system.

Advertisement

The harm to victims is hard to overstate, as is the malignancy of Purdue’s conduct. The company has twice pleaded guilty to criminal charges — first in 2007, for misleading the public about the safety of its products, and again in 2020, for defrauding the United States and violating the federal anti-kickback statute.

The Sacklers played a key role in these misdeeds, yet they never filed for bankruptcy, and victims never had an opportunity to pursue lawsuits against them in civil courts. Instead, Purdue commenced a bankruptcy case, which brought all victims, governments and other injured parties into a single court. The Sacklers agreed to offer settlement money in exchange for a release from liability.

After injured parties pushed back, and after months of mediation, the Sacklers increased their offer from more than $4 billion to nearly $6 billion for a release. Today, more than 95 percent of victims who voted did so in favor of this settlement; so have nearly 80 percent of the states and territories and more than 96 percent of tribes and other non-state governments with claims against Purdue and the Sacklers.

Advertisement

The question for the Supreme Court is whether that is enough. As with all mass tort settlements, there are some victims who refuse to accept the deal. And the U.S. trustee’s office (a bankruptcy watchdog) is now arguing that courts cannot force these holdouts to give up claims against the Sacklers, at least not unless the Sacklers themselves go through the painful process of bankruptcy. All victims, it is argued, must have their day in court.

Is the trustee’s office right? We don’t think so. The Sackler settlement preserves billions of dollars in relief that will burn if victims and governments are left to sue the company on their own.

Share this article Share

Bankruptcy law corrects for the systematic failures elsewhere in our legal system in protecting victims, especially those of mass torts. Only bankruptcy proceedings can bring diverse victims, government agencies, insurance companies, employees, creditors and other stakeholders into a single court. The Sackler settlement is a case in point: There would have been no other way for all the family’s victims to come together to hammer out a settlement of this size and scope and bring relief to people before they died.

Advertisement

It’s also wrong to say victims were not given a day in court. More plaintiffs had a chance to be heard in court in the Purdue bankruptcy proceedings than in many non-bankruptcy proceedings. Moreover, upending the settlement wouldn’t undo any of the harm caused by the Sacklers. It would only deprive victims of the nearly $6 billion that is now available.

Bankruptcy proceedings are often about compensating victims. That is the guiding principle that the Supreme Court must keep front and center. The bankruptcy system provides unique tools for compensating victims, which makes the Purdue bankruptcy as much about the future of our legal system as it is about the Sacklers.

As in life, compromises don’t make everyone happy. But bankruptcy law is a system built on compromises. Objecting parties often must go along when an overwhelming majority of their peers reach a fair deal that is better than any alternative for the group.

Advertisement

The Sacklers have done enough harm. Blocking victims to spite the Sackler family would just add to their ignominious legacy. We urge the court to approve the Purdue settlement and, in doing so, affirm bankruptcy’s essential coordinating role in making our legal system a more humane and just system.