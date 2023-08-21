The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Reagan National Airport simply cannot accommodate more flights

August 21, 2023 at 2:01 p.m. EDT
An airplane approaches Reagan National Airport on Jan. 11 in Arlington. (Graeme Sloan for The Washington Post)

I read with shock Brian Walsh’s Aug. 14 letter, “Airplane noise isn’t worse.” What is it going to take for our region to realize that Reagan National Airport simply cannot accommodate more flights?

In the 1960s, the Federal Aviation Administration determined the optimal use of the airfield by setting takeoff and landing limits with the perimeter and high density rules. Since that time, Congress, instigated by communities and airlines, has increased flights to the point that, from September 2012 through August 2013, 20 percent of flights at National experienced delays of about an hour. And now using FAA reauthorization as a wedge issue, efforts are again underway to make an already congested situation worse. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) recently made National a better, not bigger, airport experience with its demolition of the dreaded 35X gate and opening of a concourse to keep customers off buses and out of the weather.

Here’s the bottom line: The primary north-south runway is the critical limiting factor at National. This runway is the busiest in the nation. Bordered on three sides by the Potomac River, its airfield can never be expanded to accommodate the insatiable appetite of those who want more and more. This year, MWAA said that adding to the already congested, stressed and oversubscribed runway raises significant safety concerns. Enough is enough.

Keith W. Meurlin, Dulles

The writer is president of the Washington Airports Task Force.

