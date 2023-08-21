I read with shock Brian Walsh’s Aug. 14 letter, “Airplane noise isn’t worse.” What is it going to take for our region to realize that Reagan National Airport simply cannot accommodate more flights?
Here’s the bottom line: The primary north-south runway is the critical limiting factor at National. This runway is the busiest in the nation. Bordered on three sides by the Potomac River, its airfield can never be expanded to accommodate the insatiable appetite of those who want more and more. This year, MWAA said that adding to the already congested, stressed and oversubscribed runway raises significant safety concerns. Enough is enough.
Keith W. Meurlin, Dulles
The writer is president of the Washington Airports Task Force.