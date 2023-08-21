In the 1960s, the Federal Aviation Administration determined the optimal use of the airfield by setting takeoff and landing limits with the perimeter and high density rules. Since that time, Congress, instigated by communities and airlines, has increased flights to the point that, from September 2012 through August 2013, 20 percent of flights at National experienced delays of about an hour. And now using FAA reauthorization as a wedge issue, efforts are again underway to make an already congested situation worse. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) recently made National a better, not bigger, airport experience with its demolition of the dreaded 35X gate and opening of a concourse to keep customers off buses and out of the weather.