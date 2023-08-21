Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

DeSantis is favored by just 14.9 percent of Republican voters, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls. A firm associated with Never Back Down, the super PAC backing his candidacy, last week offered DeSantis the counterintuitive advice that he should defend Trump at the debate — but “take a sledge-hammer to Vivek Ramaswamy.”

In other words, he’s supposed to say nice things about the front-runner, who’s at 55.8 percent in the polls and widening his lead, while going out of his way to attack a political novice who hovers around 7 percent. Given DeSantis’s Ivy League education, he’s liable to suddenly recall — perhaps mid-answer — the basic principle that if you hope to advance by picking a fight, the standard tactic is “punching up” at someone above you, not “punching down” at someone below.

At campaign stops, DeSantis has displayed negative spontaneity. Trying to modify a flawed game plan on the fly could cause his central processing unit to hang — in a setting where there is no time for a reboot.

DeSantis’s gurus are right about one thing, though: A take-no-prisoners attack against Trump is sure to come from former New Jersey governor Chris Christie. With his support at 3.1 percent in the RealClearPolitics average, Christie can’t realistically believe he’s going to be the eventual GOP nominee. But he sees clearly the danger a second Trump presidency would pose, not just to his party but also to our democracy, and he will almost surely go after Trump the way he once went after mobsters in federal courtrooms as a U.S. attorney.

Former vice president Mike Pence, whose life was threatened by the insurrectionist mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has finally begun speaking out forthrightly against Trump’s stolen-election lie. Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson has argued that it is time for the party to move on from Trump. Pence and Hutchinson are expected to reinforce Christie’s message, albeit much more politely.

But Pence is polling at 4.4 percent and Hutchinson barely reached the 1 percent threshold to make it onto the debate stage. Which means the three well-known, openly anti-Trump candidates — Christie, Pence and Hutchinson — combined have support roughly equal to that of Ramaswamy, who is running as a kind of Trump 2.0 and vows that, if elected, he will pardon Trump of all federal charges.

I hope Fox News moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum ask that question to the whole lineup of candidates: Yes or no, if you are elected president, will you end the federal prosecutions against Trump, or pardon him if he has been convicted? The answers will tell a lot about each contender’s strength of character vs. his or her fear of the party’s MAGA base.

I would be especially interested in the answers from Sen. Tim Scott and former governor Nikki Haley, the two South Carolinians. Both are trying to present themselves as the party’s future; neither has been willing to break with Trump and make clear they see him as the party’s past.

The candidates aren’t the only debate participants whose words and actions will be shaped by Trump and his absence. I wonder what stance Baier and MacCallum — and, by extension, Rupert Murdoch’s entire media empire — will adopt.

That could be interesting. Since it was announced that Fox News would host the first debate, the network’s hosts have all but pleaded with Trump to participate. Long dominant and seemingly unassailable in the ratings wars, Fox has been vulnerable of late. Last Monday, for example, when Trump was being indicted in Atlanta, Fox got absolutely creamed by MSNBC (where I am a regular contributor).

Trump is doing more than just snubbing Fox News. He reportedly has recorded an interview with fired Fox host Tucker Carlson and might try to release it Wednesday at the same hour as the debate. It is not clear what platform might serve as the vehicle for such in-your-face counterprogramming, but Carlson has released some interviews on Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter.