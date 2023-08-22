(iStock) Opinion

You would think that “more stuff” would be the easiest political sell in the world. People love stuff; it overflows our cupboards, our closets and our ample garages into the nation’s booming self-storage industry. Sure, the Kondo acolytes and the environmentalists might grouse that we have too much, but “stuff” doesn’t mean just dusty bread makers and seven barely distinguishable pairs of black pumps. Hospitals have stuff, such as vaccines and MRI machines. Wind turbines are made of stuff. And building this stuff requires even more stuff, like heavy machinery, and roads and rails to get things to your site.

All of these things are at the heart of a growing recognition that we need an “abundance agenda,” a term coined by Atlantic writer Derek Thompson last year. America is plagued by supply-side restrictions that make everything from doctors to housing to charging stations for electric cars scarcer than they should be. Many promoters of the abundance agenda would add that we’ve become increasingly prone to shortchanging future progress in favor of current consumption — for example, by slapping price controls on new drugs even if that weakens incentives for further drug development.

Alert readers will recognize that these are staples of libertarian discourse, including many columns by this writer. The abundance agenda is distinct, however, in that it has the center-right coming around to the idea that a clean, low-carbon economy is important, and many on the center-left growing wary of heavy-handed regulation and coalitional favor trading — including on key progressive priorities such as the environment.

This should be a solid coalition for progress. But it is flanked by two wings that exert drag on the efforts to lead us into the future. On the left, “everything-bagel liberalism” refuses to set priorities and settles for stasis; on the right, MAGA world pays lip service to deregulation but devotes most of its energy to the culture war.

Why is the abundance agenda proving such a hard sell? One answer may have to do with loss aversion; we care more about losing what we already have than about achieving potentially offsetting gains. While often categorized as irrational, this bias has a certain logic, because the gains are speculative and hard to visualize, while it’s easy to see what we have. Another answer is that some avenues of progress look potentially scary: What might AI do to us? What might we do to ourselves via genetic engineering?

Older people are perhaps especially prone to cast a jaundiced eye on future abundance, because they’re less able than their plastic juniors to master new technologies. (In a May survey, 58 percent of students reported using ChatGPT, while only 30 percent of their parents had even tried out the AI-driven chatbot that’s upending education.) So one reason the abundance agenda isn’t as popular as I’d like may be that we’re older than we used to be.

Also, older people already have a lot of stuff, which means that they have more to worry about losing and less need to worry about, say, getting locked out of the housing market by sky-high prices. Of course, the old stand to benefit immensely from further abundance — from medical innovations that could extend their lives, technologies that could help them live independently longer, and better lives for the children and grandchildren they love. But they have less time left for investment in progress to pay off, and greater consciousness of what they might lose by taking risks, or opening up their neighborhoods to newcomers, or the successful disruption of existing businesses that may be paying their pensions.

Moreover, American society is already so prosperous that additional riches have diminishing marginal returns, even for the young. Going from one room for the family to one bedroom for each person is a much bigger improvement in quality of life than going from one bedroom per person to two. Going from not enough food to too much is more important than upshifting to even more too much. And lowering infant mortality from 1 in 10 children to 5 in 1,000 saves a lot more lives than slashing that percentage another twentyfold.

Such is the argument that abundance skeptics make, at least implicitly: there’s already enough stuff; what’s needed is to ensure that it gets to the right people.

This has a certain undeniable appeal, so, to succeed, abundance-agenda advocates need a good counter. Luckily, they have one: saving thousands of babies may not be as great as saving millions, but it is still a very important thing to do. Tens of thousands of children alive today would have died if our parents had complacently settled for 1990’s infant mortality rate. This same exercise can be repeated in area after area of progress, from auto safety to cancer treatments. And abundance brings many smaller benefits, too: the quiet joys of a more comfortable life.

It might be tempting to argue that people can still manage selected areas of progress without committing to broad growth, but in practice this is hard to manage. In stagnant economies, investments in medical research are locked into zero-sum competition with current consumption. A quick look at Americans’ savings rate and the government’s finances suggests that future-oriented investment will not win the contest. If so, the real loser will be humanity, forever deprived of the better things that might have been.