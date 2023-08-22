Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Reflecting on a recent brain freeze, Soloway writes, “I worry that every buried name is a step on the path to disease.”

Her worry isn’t unwarranted; one-third of Americans 85 or older have Alzheimer’s disease. Soloway is a month away from that milestone, and she explains the feeling of knowing how the threat of dementia will stalk her only more closely as she keeps aging.

This summer, the Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug to treat Alzheimer’s — encouraging, in its way. But Leqembi’s benefits are modest at best, and its risks are pretty considerable.

Shortly before approval, Harvard Medical School professor Jerry Avorn wrote that the drug was a perfect example of how the FDA’s all-or-nothing approval process fails both drugmakers and patients.

Avorn recommended that the FDA develop a middle-ground conditional approval “that would allow a new drug with ambiguous credentials to be used only in a limited way until better evidence is collected.”

That could help patients who desperately need the drug now, while also pushing for additional evidence to make sure it’s really right for other people down the road.

People, Soloway worries, such as herself. This time, at the park, she conjured the names she needed: Lucas, Kathleen and even their dog, Napoleon.

“Free for today,” she writes. “But what about tomorrow?”

The messiest competition on TV

What outrageous competition program will you be watching tomorrow night? “MasterChef”? “America’s Got Talent”? Or the first 2024 GOP presidential debate?

If you’re looking for virtuosity, you’re probably better tuning in to one of the ones with properly rehearsed competitors, because, as Paul Waldman writes, “though they’ve been planning their runs for months or even years, most of the 2024 candidates have a yawning gap” where their rationale for being a better option than Donald Trump ought to be.

Whereas past candidates of both parties have successfully leveraged front-runners’ flaws, most of these Republicans can’t seem to get past competing to be the most Trump-like, Paul writes. Expect the former president, even in absentia, to be at the center of the debate.

It ought not have to be this way, the Editorial Board writes; it has pulled together a smorgasbord of questions that should be asked at the debate, both to get candidates on the record and to get more Americans thinking about the topics. They run the gamut: election integrity, reproductive rights, artificial intelligence, labor.

Alas, it’s probably unrealistic that we hear the Fox News moderators ask Ron DeSantis, “Would you be willing to deploy U.S. troops to Haiti as peacekeepers amid the worsening humanitarian crisis?”

More likely, the biggest question, Gene Robinson predicts in his preview of the debate, will be “which of the contenders will be most unctuous and self-abasing in defense of Donald Trump.”

Chaser: So who’s leading the fight against MAGA? Jen Rubin says it’s women.

Four H’s are way better than none

Today’s striking figure is a literal one, from Post Opinions photo editor Chloe Coleman’s visit to Ohio and the 4-H functions of her youth. (4-H, for the city slickers, is an agriculture-minded youth development organization that also trains kids in civics and healthy living.)

Chloe’s paean to the organization is captivatingly photographed, and she uses a unique framing to sing its praises: 4-H’ers would do pretty well in a worldwide apocalypse.

As she reflects on 4-H’s character-building lessons — including having children raise animals for slaughter — she writes, “It takes a certain type of kid to send a creature they fed with a bottle … to someone’s dinner table. I want that kid on my dystopian survival team.”

Less politics

Cause of death: struck by screaming-hot space debris.

It hasn’t happened yet, at least as far as we know, but researchers say that if the world continues its pattern of prolific littering outside the atmosphere, there’s a 1-in-10 chance over the next decade that someone down here dies because of some junk up there.

MIT research fellow Thomas G. Roberts’s op-ed is a short and sweet introduction to our problem of space trash. Did you know that debris disproportionately lands on the Global South, even though countries there are sending up very little of it?

That’s just one of the things Roberts says has to change.

Chaser: For more on space junk, read The Post’s explainer from January on just how much of it orbits us — then try to dodge it in the accompanying game.

Smartest, fastest

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

No more guarantees

When you wish upon a star

Trashy asteroids

So much aimless junk

Impersonating stardom

The GOP field

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. See you tomorrow!