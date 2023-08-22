Share Comment on this story Comment

The Aug. 11 editorial "The U.S. economy is running short on a key ingredient" suggested that meeting the needs of American industrial growth will require workforce supplementation, including through immigration. Though creating a visa to retain critical graduates is ideal, it requires improbable congressional action.

Even without Congress, President Biden can help attract skilled workers, retain the existing workforce and decrease the time American businesses wait for relief — by updating Schedule A.

Schedule A is a list of occupations that the Labor Department acknowledges need more workers and that immigrants could fill without harming U.S. employees. Employers unable to find Americans to fill these jobs benefit from reduced procedural immigration requirements by relying on existing Labor Department analysis to demonstrate the extent of their labor needs. But because the list has not been updated in more than 30 years, it does not reflect the current labor market.

The Biden administration has the regulatory authority to update Schedule A to include jobs supporting industrial growth, such as semiconductor engineers, electronics engineers and other specialized STEM occupations. If the administration does not act, the landmark Chips legislation will do little more than memorialize lofty bipartisan action that cannot be implemented under current constraints.

Updating Schedule A would relieve this tension by expediting the arrival and retention of critical workers while reducing the workload at a backlogged Labor Department, where applications would otherwise languish for months. In a policy area in such dire need of an overhaul, even incremental changes such as this would be a win for immigration — and for the U.S. economy.

Cecilia Esterline, Washington