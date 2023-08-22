Fitting Bradley Cooper with a prosthetic nose to play Leonard Bernstein is indeed ludicrous, but the bigger picture is that Hollywood never uses Jewish actors to play Jewish main characters [“ No-no’s for Cooper’s prosthetic in Bernstein film ,” Style, Aug. 18]. Note that Barry Levinson’s 1990 film, “ Avalon ,” about postwar Jewish immigrants arriving in Baltimore, starred Aidan Quinn as head of the family.

In the more recent movie “On the Basis of Sex,” the story of Martin and Ruth Bader Ginsburg — two people who could not look more Semitic — featured Armie Hammer and Felicity Jones. Now we have Helen Mirren arriving as Golda Meir. Our eyes can see that Hollywood casts Jews prominently only if they “don’t look too Jewish,” though one is hard-pressed to come up with any such current Jewish actor.